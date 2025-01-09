Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / India vs England T20 series full schedule, squads and live streaming

India vs England T20 series full schedule, squads and live streaming

While the Indian squad for the T20 and ODI series against England hasn't been announced yet, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the selection committee will soon announce it.

India vs England T20 series

India vs England T20 series

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reigning T20 World Champions Team India are set to begin their T20 roster with a 5-match series against England at home, with the first match scheduled to be played on January 22, 2025.
 
While the Indian squad for the T20 and ODI series against England hasn't yet been announced, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the selection committee will soon announce the squad for the same. While the ODI squad will be a little difficult to interpret, the squad for the T20Is will be a little easier to figure out, with Suryakumar Yadav likely to remain the skipper for the side that has done well in the shortest format of the game recently. 
 
 
The T20Is could also prove to be a good platform for both the youngsters and experienced players to audition for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy as well. With India aiming to win another ICC trophy this year, players would put their best foot forward in the white-ball series to try and secure a spot in the final squad for the tournament.

Also Read

Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir

Will Jasprit Bumrah be available for Team India in Champions Trophy 2025?

Hardik Pandya and Nitish Reddy

When will BCCI release India's squad for the England series and ICC Champions Trophy?

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

When will BCCI announce the Indian squad for England series and ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

India vs England

India vs England ODI and T20 full schedule, squads and live streaming

Virat Kohli

Will Kohli make the cut for IND vs ENG Tests in June? What ahead for Virat

 
India vs England T20I venues: 
Kolkata
Chennai
Rajkot
Pune
Mumbai 
  India vs Engand T20 squads: 
India T20 squad vs England: TBA  England T20 squad for India tour: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Philip Salt, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood
 
India vs Engand T20 series schedule, live telecast and streaming details -  
When does the India vs England T20 series start?
The India vs England T20 series will kick off on January 22, Wednesday.
 
What time will the toss be held during the India vs England T20 series?
The toss for the India vs England T20 series will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
 
What are the match timings for the India vs England T20 series?
The T20 matches between India and England will start at 7:00 pm IST.
 
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England T20 series live in India?
The India vs England T20 series will be broadcast live on Star Sports networks in India.
 
How can I watch the live streaming of the India vs England T20 series in India?
The live streaming of the India vs England T20 series will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
 

More From This Section

Steve Smith

SL vs AUS: Steve Smith to lead Australia in Pat Cummins' absence

Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri's golden advice for Rohit and Virat to rediscover form

Australia cricket team

Sydney satisfactory, others very good: ICC in pitch ratings for BGT 2024-25

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma

BCCI to review lean show in AUS; Gambhir, Kohli and Rohit in clear: Report

Pakistan Cricket Team

Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate in South Africa Test, docked points

Topics : India vs England T20 cricket India cricket team England cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayCTET 2024 result OutBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon