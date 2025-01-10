Business Standard

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: Top 10 highest run-scorers in the tournament

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: Top 10 highest run-scorers in the tournament

The first two quarter-finals of the tournament will be played on January 11. The tournament also holds importance, as the Indian squad for the upcoming England series is to be announced.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

As the knockout stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 get underway, there have been many star-studded performances in the domestic 50-over tournament, which has often produced some brilliant players for the country over the years.

Mayank Agarwal has been the most prolific batter in the tournament, sitting at the top of the list for the highest run-scorers with 613 runs in 7 matches. He has also hit 4 centuries, with the highest score of 139.  ALSO READ: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinals live match timing and streaming

He is followed closely by Karun Nair, who has scored 542 runs in just 6 matches so far. The list also includes youngster Abhishek Sharma who has shown promise in white ball cricket so far and could be in line for a maiden call-up as well.  The first two quarter-finals of the tournament will be played on January 11. The tournament also holds importance, as the Indian squad for the upcoming England series and the ICC Champions Trophy is yet to be announced.

 

Players will be looking to give their best in order to attract attention from the selectors in hopes of securing that elusive spot in the Team India squad. 

Top run-getters in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25
Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Mayank Agarawal 7 7 613 153.25 111.66 66 18
2 Karun Nair 6 5 542 542 115.07 67 6
3 Siddhesh Veer 7 7 490 122.5 103.16 58 11
4 Prabhsimran Singh 7 7 484 96.8 130.81 51 24
5 Ayush Mhatre 7 7 458 65.43 135.5 43 23
6 Abhishek Sharma 7 7 448 64 130.99 46 23
7 Ashwin Hebbar 7 7 423 84.6 81.98 52 4
8 Mahipal Lomror 7 7 406 81.2 97.83 38 14
9 Ankit Kumar 8 8 399 57 83.82 49 2
10 Utkarsh Singh 7 7 395 65.83 100.25 40 7
 

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

