During India's crushing defeat to South Africa in the first Test on Thursday, veteran batsman Virat Kohli made history by becoming the first player to score 2000 runs in seven different calendar years.

South Africa's accurate pace and Dean Elgar's graceful 185 destroyed India in three days

When Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Nandre Burger proved to be too dangerous for the other batters to handle, Kohli amassed runs rapidly by hitting quick singles and boundaries.

In the innings and 32-run loss to India, he scored 76 off 82 balls, bringing his 2023 total to 2048 runs.