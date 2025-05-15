Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce the prize money set to be received by the winners and runners-up of the event. ALSO READ: IPL 2025 DC playoffs scenarios: Can Delhi Capitals still regain their form? The stage for the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 cycle is all set, with England’s iconic Lord’s stadium hosting the much-awaited match between defending champions Australia and South Africa from June 11 to 15. On Thursday, May 16—just under a month before the final is scheduled to take place—ICC chairmantook to Twitter to announce the prize money set to be received by the winners and runners-up of the event.

The new prize purse for all teams According to Shah’s announcement, whoever wins the WTC 2025 final between Australia and South Africa will walk away with a whopping $3.6 million, while the runners-up will win $2.1 million. The new prize money is significantly higher than what was awarded in 2021 and 2023, when winners received $1.6 million and the runners-up won $800,000.

The updated prize purse is not only for the finalists, as all the other eight teams will also earn significantly more than in the previous two editions.

Check the full list of prize money for all 10 teams for the 2023–25 WTC cycle:

Position Team Prize money in USD Winner Australia/South Africa 3600000 Runners-up Australia/South Africa 2160000 Third India 1440000 Fourth New Zealand 1200000 Fifth England 960000 Sixth Sri Lanka 840000 Seventh Bangladesh 720000 Eighth West Indies 600000 Ninth Pakistan 480000

The ultimate showdown

The WTC 2025 final will be a history-making event, as whoever wins the trophy will add a major milestone to their name. If the defending champions Australia win the final at Lord’s, they will become the first team to win the WTC final twice. If South Africa win the trophy, they will claim their first mainstream ICC trophy in their cricket history.