ICC chief Jay Shah announces increased winner's purse for WTC 2023-25 cycle

The updated prize purse is not only for the finalists, as all the other eight teams will also earn significantly more than in the previous two editions

WTC 2023-25
WTC 2023-25 (Pic: Twitter)
Aditya Kaushik
May 15 2025 | 4:23 PM IST
The stage for the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 cycle is all set, with England’s iconic Lord’s stadium hosting the much-awaited match between defending champions Australia and South Africa from June 11 to 15. On Thursday, May 16—just under a month before the final is scheduled to take place—ICC chairman Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce the prize money set to be received by the winners and runners-up of the event. 
 
According to Shah’s announcement, whoever wins the WTC 2025 final between Australia and South Africa will walk away with a whopping $3.6 million, while the runners-up will win $2.1 million. The new prize money is significantly higher than what was awarded in 2021 and 2023, when winners received $1.6 million and the runners-up won $800,000.   
The new prize purse for all teams
 
The updated prize purse is not only for the finalists, as all the other eight teams will also earn significantly more than in the previous two editions.
 
Check the full list of prize money for all 10 teams for the 2023–25 WTC cycle:
 
Position  Team  Prize money in USD 
Winner  Australia/South Africa  3600000
Runners-up  Australia/South Africa  2160000
Third  India  1440000
Fourth  New Zealand  1200000
Fifth  England  960000
Sixth  Sri Lanka  840000
Seventh  Bangladesh  720000
Eighth  West Indies  600000
Ninth  Pakistan  480000

The ultimate showdown
 
The WTC 2025 final will be a history-making event, as whoever wins the trophy will add a major milestone to their name. If the defending champions Australia win the final at Lord’s, they will become the first team to win the WTC final twice. If South Africa win the trophy, they will claim their first mainstream ICC trophy in their cricket history.
 
First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

