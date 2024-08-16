Virat Kohli stresses on importance of consistency in a now viral clip

Star batter Virat Kohli often draws praise for his work ethic and discipline. But the legendary batsman and former skipper had suffered a lean patch in his career between 2019 and 2022, before scripting a comeback.
He was named the Player of the Tournament at the 2023 World Cup and Player of the Match in the 2024 T20 World Cup final.
Interestingly, the 35-year-old is once again making headlines, not because of his game, but because of a clip from one of his old podcast interviews going around on the internet.
In the 48-second video clip, Virat can be seen sharing his approach towards the difficult times of his career. He says that he believes true character is revealed not in times of success, but during challenging phases when motivation wanes and the desire to push oneself is minimal. He also suggests that consistently committing to hard work, even in the face of adversity, is a form of gratitude and loyalty to the opportunities one has been given. He views overcoming these tough times as a personal test of character and faith.
Check out the video here:
Kohli, who captained India from 2019 to 2022, suffered a lean patch around the same period in his batting. However, he made a strong comeback and helped India end their 11-year ICC trophy drought with the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. The star cricketer also announced his retirement from the shortest format of international cricket to make way for younger talents in the team. He is currently preparing for the India vs Bangladesh Test series, which will start on September 19, 2024.