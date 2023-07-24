WATCH: IND vs WI - Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan thanked Rishabh Pant after scoring his maiden Test fifty on Day 4 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test in Port of Spain.

With India approaching an ultra-aggressive approach in their second innings, Rohit Sharma sent Ishan ahead of Virat Kohli in search of big runs.

The young wicket-keeper batter, who hails from Patna, made the most of it and despite the rain breaks during his flamboyant innings, he slammed his maiden Test fifty, smashing four boundaries and two sixes, in just 34 balls.

After the day's play, Kishan revealed that he had a chat with Pant at National Cricket Academy (NCA) which helped him with his bat position.

"I was at NCA before coming here. I was practising there and Rishabh (Pant) was also there for his rehab. He just got a few points for me. He asked me, you know, the bat position and everything," Kishan told the host broadcasters.



" So he just helped me with my bat position and everything. So, otherwise, I Think I also wanted someone to tell me a few things about my batting; it was a great time for him to come and chat with me. Really thankful for that," he added.



Moreover, Pant has been recovering from his injuries, which he suffered after a horrific car crash in December 2022.

According to BCCI's latest medical update, the board said, " Pant has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is following a fitness programme designed for him, including strength, flexibility and running."