Watch: Shubman Gill takes a stunner in Cuttack to get rid of Harry Brook

After a great display of fielding in the first ODI in Nagpur, Indian fielders had an underwhelming outing in Cuttack as they dropped two catches that went on to cost them a lot of runs. Axar Patel first dropped Phil Salt at third man on just 6, as the batter added 20 more runs after getting the lifeline, while Shreyas Iyer dropped Ben Duckett on 54, who went on to make 65 before getting dismissed. However, Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill buried all doubts of fans about the fielding quality of the Men in Blue after he took a stunning catch to remove Harry Brook, who was looking dangerous in his 66-run partnership with Joe Root.

As it happened

Check India vs England 2nd ODI live score and match updates here On the third ball of the 30th over of the innings by Harshit Rana, Harry Brook decided to come down the track and clear the long-off boundary but was unable to find proper connection. Gill, who was standing at mid-on, ran behind the ball and took a stunning diving catch to uplift the spirits of the Indian fielders in the match.

Netizens react to Gill’s catch

Netizens took to the social media platform X to appreciate Gill’s efforts. IPL team Rajasthan Royals’ X page posted Gill’s picture with the caption, “Jab Harry met Superman Gill.”

Another user wrote, “What a catch by Shubman Gill! Running backward catches are always difficult.”

Also Read

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also posted the video on their X page with the caption, “Partnership broken in style. An excellent running catch by vice-captain Shubman Gill.”

Check the full video of the catch here: