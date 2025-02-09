Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Watch: Shubman Gill takes a stunner in Cuttack to get rid of Harry Brook

Watch: Shubman Gill takes a stunner in Cuttack to get rid of Harry Brook

IPL team Rajasthan Royals' X page posted Gill's picture with the caption, "Jab Harry met Superman Gill," while lauding his brilliant catch

Shubman Gil
Shubman Gil (PIC: Sportspicz for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After a great display of fielding in the first ODI in Nagpur, Indian fielders had an underwhelming outing in Cuttack as they dropped two catches that went on to cost them a lot of runs. Axar Patel first dropped Phil Salt at third man on just 6, as the batter added 20 more runs after getting the lifeline, while Shreyas Iyer dropped Ben Duckett on 54, who went on to make 65 before getting dismissed. However, Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill buried all doubts of fans about the fielding quality of the Men in Blue after he took a stunning catch to remove Harry Brook, who was looking dangerous in his 66-run partnership with Joe Root.
 
As it happened 
On the third ball of the 30th over of the innings by Harshit Rana, Harry Brook decided to come down the track and clear the long-off boundary but was unable to find proper connection. Gill, who was standing at mid-on, ran behind the ball and took a stunning diving catch to uplift the spirits of the Indian fielders in the match.   
 
Netizens react to Gill’s catch 
Netizens took to the social media platform X to appreciate Gill’s efforts. IPL team Rajasthan Royals’ X page posted Gill’s picture with the caption, “Jab Harry met Superman Gill.”
 
Another user wrote, “What a catch by Shubman Gill! Running backward catches are always difficult.”

Also Read

IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 2nd ODI: Rana removes Brook, England 3 down

IND vs ENG: Chakravarthy becomes second-oldest Indian to make ODI debut

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Pitch report and key stats of Barabati stadium

IND vs ENG: Coach Sitanshu Kotak not worried about Rohit Sharma's form

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Who will fit-again Kohli replace in India's Playing 11?

 
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also posted the video on their X page with the caption, “Partnership broken in style. An excellent running catch by vice-captain Shubman Gill.”
 
Check the full video of the catch here: 
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PCB blamed for Rachin Ravindra's nasty head injury at Gaddafi Stadium

Australia end 14 year-long wait for Test series victory in Sri Lanka

MI Cape Town thrash Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win maiden SA20 title

Ranji Trophy: Nidheesh scalps 5 wkts to reduce Jammu and Kashmir to 228/8

Ranji Trophy: Ton-up Nair, Malewar guide Vidarbha to 264/6 vs Tamil Nadu

Topics :Shubman GillIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket team

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story