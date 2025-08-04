Supermen from India! Tendulkar, Rahane hail thrilling win in the 5th Test

India’s dramatic six-run victory over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval sparked a wave of praise across the cricketing world. The thrilling win helped India level the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2 and showcased the team's depth, character, and determination.

Mohammed Siraj shines under pressure

The standout performer of the match was fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who delivered a fiery spell of 5/104 under immense pressure. He ended the series as the highest wicket-taker across both sides, claiming 23 scalps and earning the Player of the Match award.

Chasing a challenging 374-run target, England looked in control at 339/6 at the close of Day 4. But on the final morning, India, led by Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, snatched victory by bundling England out for 367.

Cricket Icons React Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised the team's effort on X (formerly Twitter), writing: "Test cricket… absolute goosebumps. Series 22, Performance 10/10! SUPERMEN from INDIA! What a Win." Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, commended the team's resilience, especially highlighting Siraj and Krishna's performances. "Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team," he posted. Siraj later thanked Kohli publicly for always believing in him. Support from Former Captains and Cricketers Former captain Sourav Ganguly applauded India's young squad and key players like Jadeja, Pant, and Washington Sundar for their consistency, calling it an "exceptional series." Former captain Sourav Ganguly applauded India's young squad and key players like Jadeja, Pant, and Washington Sundar for their consistency, calling it an "exceptional series."

Injured wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who missed the final Test due to a foot injury, hailed the team’s fighting spirit: “This team is hungry, united and here to take Indian cricket forward.” Cricket analyst Sanjay Manjrekar noted how India managed success without some of its biggest names. “No Rohit, Virat, Shami or Bumrah in the two wins. A big lesson: no individual is indispensable,” he wrote. More Reactions from the Cricketing Community Anil Kumble called it a “stunning performance,” particularly applauding Siraj and Prasidh for holding their nerve on the final day. Suryakumar Yadav celebrated the team's resilience: “Love watching this team fight and finish strong till the very end.”