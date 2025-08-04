How Cristiano Ronaldo fueled Mohd Siraj's fire ahead of Oval Test win?

India’s fast bowler Mohammed Siraj delivered a performance to remember on the final day of the fifth Test against England, revealing that his source of inspiration came from none other than football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. Siraj putting Ronaldo's wallpaper on his phone Siraj, who helped India pull off a sensational six-run win at The Oval, credited a motivational wallpaper featuring Ronaldo and the word "Believe" for fuelling his self-confidence ahead of the dramatic finale.

In a post-match chat with Dinesh Karthik, Siraj said, "I always believe I can win from any situation. Today was no different." He emphasized that his strategy was simple, focus on bowling good areas, regardless of the outcome. Siraj also shared a heartfelt moment involving teammate Ravindra Jadeja. "Jaddu bhai told me, think of your father and what he endured. Do it for him," Siraj recalled, paying tribute to his late father, whose sacrifices had laid the foundation for his journey. Speaking after the match, Siraj shared that he had searched for a motivational image on Google that morning. What he found was a wallpaper of Ronaldo paired with a single, powerful word: Believe. "I told myself, I will do it for my country," he said, showing the image to the media after India's famous win that leveled the series 2-2.

Siraj, a big follower of Cristiano Ronaldo Mohd Siraj has been an avid follower of Portuguese football superstar and has been doing his celebration whenever he picks up a scalp in any cricket game. The Indian pacer had also visited to Manchester United's Carrington training ground ahead of the Manchester Test, where Ronaldo once used to train every single day. He was also seen doing the famous 'SUI' celebration over there, expressing his love for the footballer. Cristiano Ronaldo, a 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has often made a big impact on atheltes all around the world courtesy of his work ethic and amazing footballing abilities over the years. His iconic celebration has been seen all over the globe with players often copying his style after celebrating an action in their respective sport. Humble beginnings for both stars With senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah sidelined due to injury, Siraj shouldered the responsibility and delivered in style. He picked up three of the final four wickets on Day 5, as England crumbled for 367 while chasing 374. Siraj's spell of 5/104 capped off a match haul of nine wickets, earning him the Player of the Match title and making him the leading wicket-taker in the series with 23 scalps.Mohd Siraj has been an avid follower of Portuguese football superstar and has been doing his celebration whenever he picks up a scalp in any cricket game. The Indian pacer had also visited to Manchester United's Carrington training ground ahead of the Manchester Test, where Ronaldo once used to train every single day.He was also seen doing the famous 'SUI' celebration over there, expressing his love for the footballer.Cristiano Ronaldo, a 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has often made a big impact on atheltes all around the world courtesy of his work ethic and amazing footballing abilities over the years. His iconic celebration has been seen all over the globe with players often copying his style after celebrating an action in their respective sport. Mohammed Siraj, much like Cristiano Ronaldo, hails from modest beginnings. His journey to international cricket has been marked by hardship, personal loss, and relentless scrutiny. That shared background of resilience and determination is likely why Siraj's admiration for Ronaldo runs deeper than typical fandom, it's built on mutual values of hard work and perseverance.