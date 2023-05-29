Home / Cricket / News / We will be ready, says Alex Carey on his team's preparation for WTC final

We will be ready, says Alex Carey on his team's preparation for WTC final

Australia wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey said the decision of not playing a warm-up game ahead of the summit clash can only be talked about in hindsight.

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 9:48 AM IST
Australia wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey is confident about his team's preparations for next month's World Test Championship final and said the decision of not playing a warm-up game ahead of the summit clash can only be talked about in hindsight.

Both India and Australia will not play a warm-up game ahead of the final beginning at the Oval from June 7.

Australia will stay back in the UK after the WTC final for the five-Test Ashes against England beginning June 16.

"The guys have all gone away and had individual programs over this (recent) period. We have had guys playing cricket here in England. The guys at the IPL and some guys at home spending some time there," Carey was quoted as saying by ICC.

"Coming together now we really feel the excitement heading into the Test Championship and I think it will be a hindsight thing about whether or not we should have played a warm-up match.

"As a player I feel like we will be ready come that first match so I think it will be one of the things talked about after the Test match."

Australia lost the recent series in India but made significant improvements over the course of four games and even won a rank turner in Indore. The team has taken heart from that.

"We learned a lot... to be able to bounce back (from two-nil down) to win in Indore (in the third Test) showed a lot of character, and then the last Test was a draw.

"So we walked away with a bit of confidence, knowing we were good enough in those conditions and there were just a few areas we would've liked to have cleaned up... and now the grand final is here; this is what the last two years have led to.

"We'll wait and see what The Oval looks like too -- there might be some grass on it, it might be dry -- but it's a pretty special opportunity to play in a 'grand final', so to speak, and obviously the Ashes is just around the corner, too," he said.

Topics :Alex CareyCricket

First Published: May 29 2023 | 10:39 AM IST

