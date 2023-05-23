Adidas appointed kit sponsor for Indian cricket team till March 2028



The partnership gives Adidas ('adidas' in branding) exclusive rights for manufacturing kits across all formats of the game, said a press release. The company will be the sole supplier for all matches, training and travel wear for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), including the men’s, women’s and youth teams. German sportswear giant Adidas is the new official kit sponsor for the Indian cricket team in a partnership till March 2028, it was announced on Tuesday.



“Cricket remains the most popular sport in India, as well as experiencing continued expansion all over the world - sellout crowds, increased elite competition and grassroots growth. Indian cricket has also evolved exponentially with a world class youth system that reliably produces great athletes, a leading domestic league and a cricketing identity that is revered globally,” Adidas said in the release. Starting June 2023, the Indian team will be seen in the three stripes of Adidas for the first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals.



“We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket,” said Jay Shah, honorary secretary of BCCI, in the release. Adidas will also kit the "A" men's and women’s national teams, India "B" men's and women’s teams, India U-19 men's and women’s teams, their coaches, and staff.



Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said in the release: “We are proud to partner with BCCI and Team India, the most iconic team in India. Cricket is the most important sport in India, and it is very important for us to be visible and invest in it. We could not have found a better partner than the BCCI. I believe India to be the fastest growing sports market for the next decades. We are very committed to supporting our team to become the best sports brand in India.” Shah had on Monday tweeted about the partnership with Adidas.

Adidas said its partnership with BCCI will further enhance the brand’s presence across the region and strengthen its commitment towards growing sports in India.