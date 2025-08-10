West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

West Indies (WI) and Pakistan (PAK) are set to clash in the second ODI of their three-match series on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Check AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here In the series opener, Pakistan secured a five-wicket win thanks to a strong batting display. Young batter Hasan Nawaz starred with a match-winning unbeaten 63, while captain Mohammad Rizwan steadied the innings with a crucial 53. Babar Azam added a composed 47 from 64 balls, and Hussain Talat chipped in with a brisk 41* off 37 deliveries, helping the visitors chase down West Indies’ 281-run target with seven balls remaining.

West Indies, having been put in to bat, built a solid foundation with contributions from Evin Lewis (60), Shai Hope (55), and Roston Chase (53). Several others chipped in, but their efforts were checked by Pakistan’s fiery pace attack. Shaheen Shah Afridi led the charge with four wickets, while Naseem Shah claimed three, preventing the hosts from setting an even bigger total. With Pakistan leading 1-0, the second ODI promises to be a must-win for the West Indies to stay alive in the series. West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI probable playing 11: West Indies playing 11: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades

Pakistan playing 11: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem ALSO READ: Australia vs South Africa ODI and T20 full schedule, squads, live streaming Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem West Indies vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in ODIs Total matches played: 138 West Indies won: 71 Pakistan won: 68 Tied: 3 West Indies vs Pakistan ODI full squad Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Nawaz, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Johann Layne, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live match time WI vs PAK live streaming and telecast details When does the WI vs PAK 2nd ODI match take place? The second ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, August 10, 2025. What is the venue of the WI vs PAK 2nd ODI match? The match will be held at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

At what time will the live toss for the WI vs PAK 2nd ODI take place? The toss for the WI vs PAK 2nd ODI match will take place at 7:00 PM IST, 9:00 AM local time (Trinidad). At what time will the WI vs PAK 2nd ODI match begin? The first ball of the WI vs PAK 2nd ODI match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, 9:30 AM local time (Trinidad). Which TV channel will live telecast the WI vs PAK 2nd ODI match in India? The live telecast for the WI vs PAK 2nd ODI match will not be available in India.