Australia vs South Africa ODI and T20 full schedule, squads, live streaming

- Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin
- Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns
- Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns
- Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
|Australia v South Africa T20 series full schedule, venue, timings
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|10th August 2025
|First T20I
|Marrara Stadium, Darwin
|7pm AEST (2:30 pm IST, 11 am South Africa time)
|12th August 2025
|Second T20I
|Marrara Stadium, Darwin
|7pm AEST (2:30 pm IST, 11 am South Africa time)
|16th August 2025
|Third T20I
|Cazalys Stadium, Cairns
|7pm AEST (2:30 pm IST, 11 am South Africa time)
|Australia v South Africa ODI series full schedule, venue, timings
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|19th August 2025
|First ODI
|Cazalys Stadium, Cairns
|2:30pm AEST (10 am IST, 6:30 am South Africa time)
|22nd August 2025
|Second ODI
|Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
|2:30pm AEST (10 am IST, 6:30 am South Africa time)
|24th August 2025
|Third ODI
|Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
|2:30pm AEST (10 am IST, 6:30 am South Africa time)
|*AEST: Australian Eastern Standard Time
- Total matches played: 25
- Australia won: 17
- South Africa won: 8
- Total matches played: 110
- Australia won: 51
- South Africa won: 55
- No result: 1
- Tied: 3
Australia vs South Africa ODIs and T20s live toss and match timings, live streaming, and telecast
