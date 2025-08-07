Australia vs South Africa ODI and T20 full schedule, squads, live streaming

Australia will begin its rare winter home season with a white-ball series against South Africa, starting on August 10. The series will comprise three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One Day Internationals (ODIs), and will be held in Australia’s Northern Territory. The hosts come into the series on the back of a 5–0 whitewash of the West Indies. After South Africa’s tour concludes, Australia will travel to New Zealand for a three-match T20I series, before hosting India for another white-ball series.

Australia vs South Africa T20 International venues

Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

AUS vs SA ODI venues

Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay Australia vs South Africa T20s full schedule Australia v South Africa T20 series full schedule, venue, timings Date Match Venue Time 10th August 2025 First T20I Marrara Stadium, Darwin 7pm AEST (2:30 pm IST, 11 am South Africa time) 12th August 2025 Second T20I Marrara Stadium, Darwin 7pm AEST (2:30 pm IST, 11 am South Africa time) 16th August 2025 Third T20I Cazalys Stadium, Cairns 7pm AEST (2:30 pm IST, 11 am South Africa time) *AEST: Australian Eastern Standard Time ALSO READ: Cricket Australia end 37-year partnership, sign new shirt deal with Westpac

AUS vs SA ODIs full schedule Australia v South Africa ODI series full schedule, venue, timings Date Match Venue Time 19th August 2025 First ODI Cazalys Stadium, Cairns 2:30pm AEST (10 am IST, 6:30 am South Africa time) 22nd August 2025 Second ODI Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay 2:30pm AEST (10 am IST, 6:30 am South Africa time) 24th August 2025 Third ODI Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay 2:30pm AEST (10 am IST, 6:30 am South Africa time) *AEST: Australian Eastern Standard Time Australia vs South Africa head-to-head in T20s Total matches played: 25

Australia won: 17

South Africa won: 8 Australia vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs

Total matches played: 110

Australia won: 51

South Africa won: 55

No result: 1

Tied: 3 Squads of both the teams: Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen. Australia vs South Africa ODIs and T20s live toss and match timings, live streaming, and telecast When will the Australia vs South Africa ODI series begin? The Australia vs South Africa ODI series will begin on August 19. When will the Australia vs South Africa T20 series begin? The Australia vs South Africa T20 series will begin on August 10.

What will be the live toss timings during the Australia vs South Africa series? The live toss during the Australia vs South Africa ODI series will take place at 9:30 AM IST (2 PM local time, 6 AM South Africa time) What will be the live match timings during the Australia vs South Africa ODI series? The ODI matches between Australia and South Africa will begin at 10 AM IST ( 2:30 PM local time, 6:30 AM South Africa Time). What will be the live toss timings during the Australia vs South Africa T20 series?

The live toss during the Australia vs South Africa T20 series will take place at 2:00 pm IST (6:30 pm local time, 10:30 AM South Africa time). What will be the live match timings during the Australia vs South Africa T20 series? The T20 matches between Australia and South Africa will begin at 2:30 pm IST (7:00 pm local time, 11:00 am South Africa time). Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs South Africa ODI and T20 series in India? The live telecast of ODI and T20 matches between Australia and South Africa will be available on Star Sports networks in India.