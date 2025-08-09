Home / Cricket / News / Woakes may choose rehab over surgery to stay fit for Ashes series

Woakes may choose rehab over surgery to stay fit for Ashes series

The 36-year-old has undergone scans and is awaiting results but believes an eight-week rehab programme could have him ready for the first Test in Perth on November 21.

Chris Woakes
London: England's Chris Woakes reacts after bowling a delivery on day one of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at the Oval, in London, Thursday, July 31, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

England pacer Chris Woakes is racing against time to be fit for the Ashes later this year, saying rehabilitation "may be a risk worth taking" over surgery on his dislocated shoulder to keep his hopes alive.

The 36-year-old has undergone scans and is awaiting results but believes an eight-week rehab programme could have him ready for the first Test in Perth on November 21.

"I'm waiting to see what the extent of the damage is but I think the options will be to have surgery or to go down a rehab route and try and get it as strong as possible," Woakes told BBC Sport.

"I suppose naturally with that there will be a chance of a reoccurrence, but I suppose that could be a risk that you're just willing to take sort of thing." 

  Woakes had injured his shoulder while trying to save a boundary on the opening day of the fifth Test against India. He didn't bowl for the rest of the Test and neither did he bat in the first innings.

But despite withering in pain Woakes displayed remarkable bravery, coming out to bat with his left arm in a sling and tucked inside his sweater at the fall of the penultimate wicket with the Test tantalisingly placed.

"From what I've heard from physios and specialists is that the rehab of a surgery option would be closer to four months or three to four months. That's obviously touching on the Ashes and Australia so it makes it tricky.

"From a rehab point of view you can probably get it strong again within eight weeks. So that could be an option, but again obviously still waiting to get the full report on it," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Top 5 Australian players to look out for during T20I series vs South Africa

Kohli back in nets, steps up preparation for ODI series in Australia

Australia skipper Mitch Marsh confirms opening pair for T20 World Cup 2026

Hasan Nawaz shines in ODI debut as Pakistan beat West Indies by 5 wickets

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

Topics :Ashes TestEngland cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story