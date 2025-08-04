West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20: PAK skipper wins the toss; opts to bat first

West Indies are taking on Pakistan in the third T20 of the three match series at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida today with winner takes all stipulation on the line. The coin flip of the match wnet once again in Pakistan skipper Salman Agha's way who opted to bat first. After a long winless streak in T20Is, West Indies finally got their break when Jason Holder, in the second T20 of the ongoing series vs Pakistan, handed West Indies a brilliant two-wicket win to set up the third match today as the winner-takes-all series decider. Both teams came into this series fresh off a loss and were eyeing a change of fortune by winning the series, and now in the final game both teams stand with a 50-50 chance to achieve their target at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Check West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match full scorecard here For West Indies and Pakistan, their biggest concern is their top-order batting which has been going through a lean patch in recent times, and they will try to fix the issue going ahead. As far as bowling is concerned, the Florida wicket helps the spinners heavily and neither team has a shortage of quality spinners, which means whoever performs better with the bat will take the match and the series with them.

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11 today

West Indies playing 11: Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew(w), Roston Chase, Shai Hope(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match will not be available in India.

West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Live Streaming in India

The FanCode app will live-stream the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match on both the application and website.

