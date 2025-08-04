Home / Cricket / News / West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20: PAK skipper wins the toss; opts to bat first
West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20: PAK skipper wins the toss; opts to bat first

West Indies ended their 6-match losing streak on Sunday and will now aim to finish the series off with a win on Monday

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 5:10 AM IST
West Indies are taking on Pakistan in the third T20 of the three match series at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida today with winner takes all stipulation on the line. The coin flip of the match wnet once again in Pakistan skipper Salman Agha's way who opted to bat first.   After a long winless streak in T20Is, West Indies finally got their break when Jason Holder, in the second T20 of the ongoing series vs Pakistan, handed West Indies a brilliant two-wicket win to set up the third match today as the winner-takes-all series decider. Both teams came into this series fresh off a loss and were eyeing a change of fortune by winning the series, and now in the final game both teams stand with a 50-50 chance to achieve their target at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.
 
For West Indies and Pakistan, their biggest concern is their top-order batting which has been going through a lean patch in recent times, and they will try to fix the issue going ahead. As far as bowling is concerned, the Florida wicket helps the spinners heavily and neither team has a shortage of quality spinners, which means whoever performs better with the bat will take the match and the series with them. 

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11 today

West Indies playing 11: Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew(w), Roston Chase, Shai Hope(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph
 
Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match will not be available in India.

West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Live Streaming in India

The FanCode app will live-stream the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match on both the application and website.
 
Stay tuned for the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match live score and match updates here.

5:10 AM

5:08 AM

5:04 AM

West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20: Pakistan win the toss

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.

4:59 AM

West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20: Toss underway

The toss for the third and final T20I between West Indies and Pakistan in Florida is now underway.

4:50 AM

West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20: Head-to-head numbers

West Indies vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in T20Is

  • Total matches played: 23
  • West Indies won: 4
  • Pakistan won: 16
  • No result: 3

4:40 AM

West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of third and final T20I between West Indies and Pakistan in Florida. West Indies levelled the series on Sunday with help from Jason Holder's all-round heroics  and will now aim to win today's match in order to complete the series win, while Pkaistan will themselves ty to get back on winning ways and seal the series. But who will succeed? Sty tuned to find out.
First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:41 AM IST

