West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20: WI look to end T20I drought; toss at 5 AM IST

BAN vs PAK T20I LIVE UPDATES: West Indies ended their 6-match losing streak on Sunday and will now aim to finish the series off with a win on Monday
After a long winless streak in T20Is, West Indies finally got their break when Jason Holder, in the second T20 of the ongoing series vs Pakistan, handed West Indies a brilliant two-wicket win to set up the third match today as the winner-takes-all series decider. Both teams came into this series fresh off a loss and were eyeing a change of fortune by winning the series, and now in the final game both teams stand with a 50-50 chance to achieve their target at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.
For West Indies and Pakistan, their biggest concern is their top-order batting which has been going through a lean patch in recent times, and they will try to fix the issue going ahead. As far as bowling is concerned, the Florida wicket helps the spinners heavily and neither team has a shortage of quality spinners, which means whoever performs better with the bat will take the match and the series with them.
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11 today
West Indies playing 11 (probable): Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew (wk), Roston Chase, Shai Hope (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph.
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem.
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I LIVE TOSS
The coin flip for the third T20I between West Indies’ Shai Hope and Pakistan’s Agha Salman will take place at 5 AM IST today.
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Telecast in India
The live telecast of the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match will not be available in India.
West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Live Streaming in India
The FanCode app will live-stream the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match on both the application and website.
4:59 AM
West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20: Toss underway
The toss for the third and final T20I between West Indies and Pakistan in Florida is now underway.
4:50 AM
West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20: Head-to-head numbers
West Indies vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in T20Is
- Total matches played: 23
- West Indies won: 4
- Pakistan won: 16
- No result: 3
4:40 AM
West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of third and final T20I between West Indies and Pakistan in Florida. West Indies levelled the series on Sunday with help from Jason Holder's all-round heroics and will now aim to win today's match in order to complete the series win, while Pkaistan will themselves ty to get back on winning ways and seal the series. But who will succeed? Sty tuned to find out.
First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:41 AM IST