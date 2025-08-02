What is highest score by a night watchman for India in Tests since 2000?

|Highest Score by a Night Watchman for India Since 2000
|Player
|Opponent
|Year
|Score
|Amit Mishra
|England
|2011
|84
|Akash Deep
|England
|2025
|66
|Amit Mishra
|Bangladesh
|2010
|58
|Irfan Pathan
|Australia
|2008
|46
|Murali Kartik
|Bangladesh
|2000
|43
|Most runs in an innings by a nightwatchman
|Score
|Player
|Match
|Location
|Year
|201*
|JN Gillespie
|Australia v Bangladesh
|Chittagong
|2006
|125
|MV Boucher
|South Africa v Zimbabwe
|Harare
|1999
|108
|MV Boucher
|South Africa v England
|Durban
|1999
|105
|AL Mann
|Australia v India
|Perth
|1977
|101*
|SMH Kirmani
|India v Australia
|Mumbai
|1979
|101
|Nasim-ul-Ghani
|Pakistan v England
|Lord's
|1962
|99*
|AJ Tudor
|England v New Zealand
|Birmingham
|1999
|98
|H Larwood
|England v Australia
|Sydney
|1933
