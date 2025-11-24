95-1 to 122-7: How India suffered a stunning collapse in Guwahati vs SA

India’s promising start on day three of the second Test against South Africa unravelled into a dramatic collapse, as the hosts lost six wickets for just 27 runs at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. What began as a fluent morning—marked by a commanding half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal and a confident opening stand with KL Rahul—descended into confusion, questionable stroke selection, and a series of deliveries that unexpectedly misbehaved on an otherwise steady surface.

India, cruising at 95 for 1, slid to 122 for 7 in a second session that turned the Test on its head. The collapse arrived not because the pitch deteriorated drastically, but because batters committed costly errors against disciplined South African bowling, led by the indefatigable Marco Jansen.

A solid start before the freefall Jaiswal, searching for rhythm this series, finally produced a fluent innings marked by sweeps, reach, and control against the spinners. His half-century—the first by an Indian batter in the series—came off 97 deliveries and allowed India to maintain pressure on the visitors. Rahul, too, looked composed, his crisp cover drive early on signalling comfort against both pace and spin. But two deliveries—one each from Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer—altered India’s morning, opening the door for South Africa just as the hosts prepared to consolidate. Wicket 1: KL Rahul edges to slip — India 65/1

Maharaj created the first crack. Going wide of the crease, he got one to turn and bounce from length, drawing Rahul forward. The ball straightened enough to brush the shoulder of the bat, flying to Aiden Markram at slip. Rahul departed for 22, ending a 65-run stand that had stabilised India. Wicket 2: Jaiswal undone by extra bounce — India 95/2 Simon Harmer then delivered the ball that changed the tone of the session. Jaiswal, well-set on 58, went back to punch a short delivery. But the ball stopped on him, climbed unexpectedly, and lobbed off the splice towards backward point. The towering Marco Jansen, with his long reach, completed a tumbling catch. This was only the fourth delivery to misbehave all morning—but two already had taken wickets.

Wicket 3: Sudharsan falls to a diving catch — India 96/3 Just minutes later, Sai Sudharsan repeated a familiar mistake. Going on to the back foot against Harmer, he attempted to pull from length—an instinct that had troubled him before. Ryan Rickelton at midwicket pulled off a sensational diving catch, spilling the ball initially but grabbing it on the rebound. Sudharsan’s 15-run stay ended, and India stumbled to 96 for 3. Wicket 4: Jurel misjudges Jansen’s bounce — India 102/4 Dhruv Jurel fell moments before tea, gifting South Africa additional momentum. Marco Jansen, generating steep bounce despite a slow surface, surprised the wicketkeeper-batter with a short ball. Attempting a hook from well outside off, Jurel mistimed the shot entirely, offering a simple catch to Maharaj at wide mid-on. Out for a duck, Jurel’s dismissal drew visible frustration from the Indian dressing room.

Wicket 5: Pant’s counterattack cut short — India 105/5 After tea, Rishabh Pant walked in with intent, eager to counterpunch—a method he often turns to when India trail in a match. He launched Simon Harmer for a six but lasted just seven balls. Charging at Jansen, he only managed an edge to the wicketkeeper. Pant’s 7 off 7 was brief but symbolic of the pressure that had engulfed India. Wicket 6: Jansen gets Reddy with steep bounce — India 119/6 Jansen’s next strike showcased why his height is proving a trump card in subcontinental conditions. Extracting bounce from a short length, he forced Reddy into a fending stroke with hard hands. Aiden Markram dived from second slip to take a superb one-handed catch at gully. Reddy departed for 10, extending India’s misery.