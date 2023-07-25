Former Pakistan pacer coins new term 'Pakball', Pak scored 178 runs in 38.3

England's 'Bazball' approach in Test cricket got massive applause from all the cricket fans from across the world, which brings interest back to Test cricket.

The term bazball was coined after New Zealand's former wicketkeeper-batsman, who is now the head coach of England's Test team. The bazball cricket brought aggressive and fearless cricket.

Bazball has become so popular that it has become the common term in test cricket now.

After the massive popularity of bazball, another term called Pakball, coined by former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, is grabbing headlines.

Shoaib Akhtar tweeted, "Is #PakBall becoming a bit of a thing?"

Pakistan batters Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood smashed an aggressive half-century to help the green army score 178 runs in just 38.3 overs at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground before rain interruption.

Shafique and Masood formed a formidable 108 runs partnership for the second wicket, demonstrating the attacking approach of Pakistan and pushing Sri Lanka to the backfoot.

This helped the Pakistan team to register the four-wicket victory in the first test in Galle.

The bazball attacking cricket challenges the orthodox method of playing test cricket with caution. The strategy helped the England team to make a remarkable turnaround after a poor Ashes last year in Australia following a series defeat in West Indies.

Apart from that, India's aggressive cricket against West Indies in the second test, where India's opening pair smashed 90 runs in just 10.1 overs also led people to coin similar terms like Dravball, Roball, Jamball, etc.