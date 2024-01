West Indies pacer Shanar Joseph's seven wickets helped West Indies beat Australia by 8 runs in second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

History was created at the Gabba as the West Indies won their first test match on Australian soil after 27 years. The young pacer playing only his second Test match showed what a player he is. After being struck on the toe last evening, he left for all money; nobody anticipated that he would bowl today, much less lead his team to victory. The young man gave a performance fit for a lion, and it will surely live on for a very long time. He finished with impressive stats of 7/68, and the West Indies and their supporters will never forget that day for a very long time.

While talking to broadcasters at Fox Cricket, Joseph said, "He was not coming to the ground on Day 4 after splitting his toe's webbing, but the team doctor did a great job."