LIVE SCORE IND VS ENG 1st Test Day 4: Pope looks to extend lead over 200

On Day 4 of India vs England 1st Test, the visitors would be hoping that Ollie Pope would extend the lead over 200 while the hosts were looking to bundle out the opposition quickly in the second innings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. With England taking a 126-run lead in the second innings and still four wickets in hands, captain Ben Stokes would be hoping for a target above 200 runs to keep India on a tight leash in the fourth innings of the Test match.

England will resume from 316-6 on Day 4 with Ollie Pope (148 off 208 balls) and Rehan Ahmed (16 off 31 balls) at the crease.

England second innings scorecard at stumps on Day 3

England 1st Inning 246-10 (64.3 ov) CRR:3.81 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley c M Siraj b R Ashwin 20 40 3 0 50 Ben Duckett lbw b R Ashwin 35 39 7 0 89.74 Ollie Pope c R Sharma b R Jadeja 1 11 0 0 9.09 Joe Root c J Bumrah b R Jadeja 29 60 1 0 48.33 Jonny Bairstow b AR Patel 37 58 5 0 63.79 Ben Stokes (C) b J Bumrah 70 88 6 3 79.55 Ben Foakes (WK) c KS Bharat b AR Patel 4 24 0 0 16.67 Rehan Ahmed c KS Bharat b J Bumrah 13 18 1 0 72.22 Tom Hartley b R Jadeja 23 24 2 1 95.83 Mark Wood b R Ashwin 11 24 2 0 45.83 Jack Leach Not out 0 3 0 0 0 Extras 3 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 2, p 0) Total 246 (10 wkts, 64.3 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 8.3 1 28 2 0 3.29 Mohammed Siraj 4 0 28 0 1 7 Ravindra Jadeja 18 4 88 3 1 4.89 Ravichandran Ashwin 21 1 68 3 0 3.24 Axar Patel 13 1 33 2 0 2.54

India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 1st test Day 4 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 4 proceedings in multiple languages.

