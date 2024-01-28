LIVE SCORE IND VS ENG 1st Test Day 4: Pope looks to extend lead over 200

India vs England live score updates: England will resume from 316-6 on Day 4 with Ollie Pope (148 off 208 balls) and Rehan Ahmed (16 off 31 balls) at the crease.
England 1st Inning 246-10 (64.3 ov) CRR:3.81 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley c M Siraj b R Ashwin 20 40 3 0 50 Ben Duckett lbw b R Ashwin 35 39 7 0 89.74 Ollie Pope c R Sharma b R Jadeja 1 11 0 0 9.09 Joe Root c J Bumrah b R Jadeja 29 60 1 0 48.33 Jonny Bairstow b AR Patel 37 58 5 0 63.79 Ben Stokes (C) b J Bumrah 70 88 6 3 79.55 Ben Foakes (WK) c KS Bharat b AR Patel 4 24 0 0 16.67 Rehan Ahmed c KS Bharat b J Bumrah 13 18 1 0 72.22 Tom Hartley b R Jadeja 23 24 2 1 95.83 Mark Wood b R Ashwin 11 24 2 0 45.83 Jack Leach Not out 0 3 0 0 0 Extras 3 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 2, p 0) Total 246 (10 wkts, 64.3 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 8.3 1 28 2 0 3.29 Mohammed Siraj 4 0 28 0 1 7 Ravindra Jadeja 18 4 88 3 1 4.89 Ravichandran Ashwin 21 1 68 3 0 3.24 Axar Patel 13 1 33 2 0 2.54
First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 8:49 AM IST