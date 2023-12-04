Home / Cricket / News / WI vs ENG: Hope's unbeaten 109 help West Indies chase down 326 in 1st ODI

England scored an impressive 325 all out in 50 overs but captain Jos Buttler made his fifth single-figure score in eight one-day internationals after being dismissed for three off 13 balls.

AP North Sound (Antigua)

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
Shai Hope's century and Romario Shepherd's speedy 48 powered West Indies to a four-wicket victory in the series-opening ODI as England's hopes of rebuilding after its disastrous Cricket World Cup got off to a false start in Antigua on Sunday.

England scored an impressive 325 all out in 50 overs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium but captain Jos Buttler made his fifth single-figure score in eight one-day internationals after being dismissed for three off 13 balls.

The total looked to be enough as West Indies was reduced to 213-5 in the 39th over but Hope's unbeaten 109 off 83 balls and Shepherd's 28-ball 48 underpinned a remarkable home triumph with 326-6 in 48.5 overs.

Hope's three sixes in four balls off the expensive Sam Curran, who cost 98 in 9.5 wicketless overs, helped the Windies get over the line.

There were positives for England. Harry Brook top-scored with 71 off 72 balls while opener Phil Salt amassed 45 off 28. Curran did better with the bat than ball, hitting 38 off 26, and Brydon Carse scored 31 not out off 21 to lift England beyond 300 after a middle-order wobble.

Rehan Ahmed (2-40) was the pick of England's attack but it was unable to pin down a side which failed to qualify for the World Cup.

The hosts had only chased down 300-plus totals three times in ODIs but their attempt to overhaul the highest 50-over total at this venue began brightly courtesy of the highly rated Alick Athanaze with 66 runs off 65.

The left-hander, leading run-scorer at the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, feasted on Curran's waywardness, hooking a six in the first over before ending the power play with a mighty mow off Gus Atkinson.

Brandon King (35) was less fluent but put on 104 alongside Athanaze before Ahmed separated the pair.

Keacy Carty made just 16 in a 39-ball stay and the run-rate was steadily escalating when Shimron Hetmyer walked to the crease. Both Hetmyer and ODI debutant Sherfane Rutherford were caught on the boundary off Atkinson and Ahmed respectively as West Indies went into the last 10 overs requiring 106 runs for victory.

Hope went effortlessly through the gears, rotating the strike well. He went past 5,000 ODI runs before, with 90 needed off 48 balls, Shepherd went on the attack to Curran, muscling two leg-side sixes in an over containing 19 runs.

The 45th over, also bowled by Curran, went for 15 and the 47th by Carse was taken for 17 as Hope and Shepherd turned the tide.

While Atkinson took out Shepherd lbw, Curran was powerless to stop Hope repeatedly hammering him over the rope as the hosts claimed victory with seven balls remaining.

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

