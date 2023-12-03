Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL has given me confidence to remain calm under pressure: Rinku Singh

IPL has given me confidence to remain calm under pressure: Rinku Singh

India batter Rinku Singh credited his calm approach during pressure situations in T20I series against Australia to playing in the Indian Premier League

Rinku Singh. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India Raipur

Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 02:10 AM IST
India batter Rinku Singh credited his calm approach during pressure situations in the ongoing T20I series against Australia to playing in the Indian Premier League, while adding that doing a lot of weight training helps him play the big shots with ease.

Rinku blazed away to a 29-ball 46, while Jitesh Sharma, playing his first match in the series, smashed 35 in 19 balls as the hosts made a challenging 174 for nine before restricting Australia to 154/7 to help India take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match rubber.

"Well I have been playing for a long time. I have been playing in the IPL for 5-6 years now. So, that has given me the confidence. I back myself, try to keep myself calm," said Rinku in a chat with Jitesh on BCCI.tv following the 20-run win here on Friday.

Jitesh conceded he was under a lot of pressure when he came in to bat and marvelled at Rinku's composure.

"It didn't look like that this was your (Rinku) first series. I was under a lot of pressure when I can in to bat, you were so calm, picking and choosing the ball to hit," Jitesh told Rinku.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh, who came in place of Ishan Kishan on Friday, also thanked Rinku for helping him keep calm.

"You kept telling me to take it easy and not to take pressure," Jitesh told Rinku.

Jitesh and Rinku played fine cameos when India were struggling at 111 for 4 in the 14th over.

Rinku, asked about the secret behind his towering 100-metre sixes, said, he regularly goes to the gym.

"I like lifting weights which gives me the power (strength)," said Rinku.

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 02:10 AM IST

