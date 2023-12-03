Home / Cricket / News / LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 5th T20: AUS win toss, ask India to bat first
LiveNew Update

LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 5th T20: AUS win toss, ask India to bat first

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: Both teams are expected to make some changes in their Playing 11, given they would be testing many fringe players ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Australia. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
In the fifth and final T20 International series, India will lock horns with Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today. India has already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead, and the Aussies will be playing for pride today. Both teams are expected to make some changes in their Playing 11, given they would be testing many fringe players ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.
India vs Australia Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan
Australia Playing 11 probable: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade (c, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell/Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa/Tanveer Sangha, Jason Behrendorff.
IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Suryakumar Yadav and Mathew Wade will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
Stay tuned for India vs Australia live score and match updates...

6:37 PM

6:32 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: India batting first

6:30 PM

6:30 PM

6:28 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE | Bengaluru weather: Covers coming off

6:24 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE | Bengaluru weather: Rain likely to delay toss

6:14 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Ruturaj on On his tempo in T20 cricket

6:05 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Ruturaj on opening with Jaiswal

5:54 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Ruturaj on India series win vs Kangaroos

5:28 PM

IND vs AUS 5th T20 preview: Youngsters to get a look-in, India eye 4-1 win

5:17 PM

India vs Australia 5th T20 LIVE SCORE

6:37 PM

India Playing 11:  Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.
 
Australia Playing 11: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.

6:32 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: India batting first

Mathew Wade wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

6:30 PM

Surya and Wade are ready for the toss

6:30 PM

Surya and Wade are ready for the toss

6:28 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE | Bengaluru weather: Covers coming off

The two layers of covers on the pitch are now coming off. The ones in the outfield are also going off

6:24 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE | Bengaluru weather: Rain likely to delay toss

The rain is likely to delay the toss due to rain.The pitch is covered.

6:14 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Ruturaj on On his tempo in T20 cricket

India have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20I series against Australia, and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has played a key role thus far. He spoke to JioCinema experts Simon Katich and Abhishek Nayar in Raipur, post the fourth match. Excerpt: 

On his tempo in T20 cricket 
 
I learnt a lot about this format playing for CSK. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is always keen on reading situations and understanding the game. He sends a message that you have to look for the team score and what the team requires irrespective of the situation of the game.  

Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

6:05 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Ruturaj on opening with Jaiswal

India have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20I series against Australia, and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has played a key role thus far. He spoke to JioCinema experts Simon Katich and Abhishek Nayar in Raipur, post the fourth match. Excerpt: 

On his opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal 
 
After the first match, we decided that we’d be off from risky singles. We’ll just look for boundaries. He’s someone who takes the game on and regardless of any situation, he likes to be aggressive. The discussion has always been that if the wicket is suitable, we’ll go with a positive intent. But I think the focus is taking care of the first two overs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

5:54 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Ruturaj on India series win vs Kangaroos

India have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20I series against Australia, and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has played a key role thus far. He spoke to JioCinema experts Simon Katich and Abhishek Nayar in Raipur, post the fourth match. Excerpt: 

On what the series win means for India 
 
I think this is something to be happy for everyone after the disappointing loss in the final of the World Cup. I think it was important for all of us to express ourselves and enjoy the game. And, I think everyone pretty much took responsibility at every stage. So, we are really happy with the result, but there’s still one match to go. 

Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

5:28 PM

IND vs AUS 5th T20 preview: Youngsters to get a look-in, India eye 4-1 win

The ever-milling modern-day sport does not allow extended celebrations and India, in the immediate aftermath of their T20I series triumph, will have to hit game-mode and treat the fifth match against Australia here Sunday as a workshop to fit two key pieces in their grooves ahead of an exacting assignment.
 
Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar will have significant roles to play in the T20Is against South Africa, beginning on December 10.

In that context, the Indian think-tank will be eager to see them firing in their last competitive outing before facing the Proteas at Durban.
 
Iyer might have been in grand touch during the recent 50-over World Cup, but the Raipur T20I on Friday was the Mumbaikar's first international match in the shortest format in over a year after playing against New Zealand at Napier last November.
 
The rust was visible while making a 7-ball eight without a single boundary.
 
So, Iyer will be looking to rack in some runs and he will be longing for an outing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he cracked a hundred against Netherlands not so long ago in the one-day showpiece.
 
In fact, Chahar, who is regaining his range after a long injury lay-off, too finds himself in a similar scenario as Iyer.

Tap here to read the full article
Suryakumar Yadav, Mathew Wade. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

5:17 PM

India vs Australia 5th T20 LIVE SCORE

Hello and welcome to India vs Australia 5th T20 International at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 
Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamSuryakumar Yadavcricket broadcastsports broadcastingBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

