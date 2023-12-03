LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 5th T20: AUS win toss, ask India to bat first

In the fifth and final T20 International series, India will lock horns with Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today. India has already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead, and the Aussies will be playing for pride today. Both teams are expected to make some changes in their Playing 11, given they would be testing many fringe players ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. India vs Australia Playing 11 India Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan Australia Playing 11 probable: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade (c, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell/Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa/Tanveer Sangha, Jason Behrendorff. IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Suryakumar Yadav and Mathew Wade will take place at 6:30 PM IST. India vs Australia live telecast details. Sports 18 to live broadcast the India vs Australia 5th T20 in India in 11 languages. IND vs AUS live streaming Jio Cinema will live stream India vs Australia 5th T20 in India for free. Stay tuned for India vs Australia live score and match updates...