IPL 2024: Brian Lara sacked, SRH appoint Daniel Vettori as new head coach

Brian Lara served as the head coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the last two seasons in which the team wasn't able to get into the playoffs. Vettori has previously worked with RCB

BS Web Team New Delhi
Daniel Vettori appointed as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
New Zealand’s spin legend Daniel Vettori will be the new head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The team made it official with a tweet on Monday, August 07, 2023. Vettori will replace West Indian batting great Brian Lara for the position. 

Second stint for Vettori as head coach in IPL


Having worked with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2014-2018, this will be former Kiwi captain Vettori's second coaching stint in the IPL. Prior to joining the cross-Deccan rivals, the former left-arm spinner worked as an assistant coach for the Australian men’s team. He also had a sting with Bangladesh’s spin consultant.

"Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins #OrangeArmy as Head Coach," said Sunrisers on their Twitter handle.  

Vettori, who took 705 international wickets in his 18-year-long career, is currently coaching Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred. The man behind the spectacles is known for shrewd techniques that help teams win games. During his tenure, RCB managed to reach back-to-back playoffs in 2015 and 2016. They even made it to the final in 2016. 

Daniel Vettori Coaching stints over the years

Team Role Span Country/League
       
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Head Coach 2015-18 India/ IPL
Brisbane Heat Head Coach 2015-18 Australia/ BBL
Brabados Royals Head Coach  2021 West Indies/ CPL
Middlesex Head Coach 2017-20 England/ T20 Blast
Bangladesh national team Spin Consultant 2019 Bangladesh
Brimingham Phoenix Head Coach 2022-23 England/The Hundred
Australia cricket team Spin bowling coach 2022-23 Australia
Sunrisers Hyderabad Head Coach  2023-present India/ IPL

The never-changing captaincy-coaching problems of SRH


Sunrisers Hyderabad and their problems of finding the right coach and captain pairing continues as Vettori becomes the fifth coach of the side in the last six seasons. In 2019 Australian Tom Moody coached the Hyderabad-based side. For 2020-21, Trevor Bayliss, the World Cup-winning England coach was roped in to coach the orange brigade. Moody came back for the 2022 season before Lara was promoted from the position of batting coach to head coach in 2023. 

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

