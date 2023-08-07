IPL 2024: Brian Lara sacked, SRH appoint Daniel Vettori as new head coach

New Zealand’s spin legend Daniel Vettori will be the new head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The team made it official with a tweet on Monday, August 07, 2023. Vettori will replace West Indian batting great Brian Lara for the position.

Second stint for Vettori as head coach in IPL

Having worked with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2014-2018, this will be former Kiwi captain Vettori's second coaching stint in the IPL. Prior to joining the cross-Deccan rivals, the former left-arm spinner worked as an assistant coach for the Australian men’s team. He also had a sting with Bangladesh’s spin consultant.

"Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins #OrangeArmy as Head Coach," said Sunrisers on their Twitter handle.

As our 2 year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him



Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 7, 2023

Team Role Span Country/League Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Head Coach 2015-18 India/ IPL Brisbane Heat Head Coach 2015-18 Australia/ BBL Brabados Royals Head Coach 2021 West Indies/ CPL Middlesex Head Coach 2017-20 England/ T20 Blast Bangladesh national team Spin Consultant 2019 Bangladesh Brimingham Phoenix Head Coach 2022-23 England/The Hundred Australia cricket team Spin bowling coach 2022-23 Australia Sunrisers Hyderabad Head Coach 2023-present India/ IPL

The never-changing captaincy-coaching problems of SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad and their problems of finding the right coach and captain pairing continues as Vettori becomes the fifth coach of the side in the last six seasons. In 2019 Australian Tom Moody coached the Hyderabad-based side. For 2020-21, Trevor Bayliss, the World Cup-winning England coach was roped in to coach the orange brigade. Moody came back for the 2022 season before Lara was promoted from the position of batting coach to head coach in 2023.

Vettori, who took 705 international wickets in his 18-year-long career, is currently coaching Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred. The man behind the spectacles is known for shrewd techniques that help teams win games. During his tenure, RCB managed to reach back-to-back playoffs in 2015 and 2016. They even made it to the final in 2016.Daniel Vettori Coaching stints over the years