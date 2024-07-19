Women's Asia Cup 2024 full schedule, live match timings, live streaming

The 9th edition of the Women's Asia Cup begins on July 19 in Sri Lanka. The continental tournament gained importance ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup in October. India entered the tournament as the defending champions and most successful team in the Women's Asia Cup T20 Tournaments.

Dambulla's Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium is will host all the matches during the Women's Asia Cup.

Women's Asia Cup 2024 teams and groups

In the Women's Asia Cup 2024, eight teams are vying the glory. The teams are divided in two groups of four teams each.

Group A: India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand

Women's Asia Cup 2024 format

Each team will play against other three teams in its group in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinal.

The winner of semifinals will clash in the grand finale on July 28, Sunday.

Women's Asia Cup 2024 full schedule and match timings (IST)



Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 timetable Date and Day Match Group Time (IST) July 19, Friday UAE vs Nepal A 2:00 PM July 19, Friday India vs Pakistan A 7:00 PM July 20, Saturday Malaysia vs Thailand B 2:00 PM July 20, Saturday Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh B 7:00 PM July 21, Sunday India vs UAE A 2:00 PM July 21, Sunday Pakistan vs Nepal A 7:00 PM July 22, Monday Sri Lanka vs Malaysia B 2:00 PM July 22, Monday Bangladesh vs Thailand B 7:00 PM July 23, Tuesday Pakistan vs UAE A 2:00 PM July 23, Tuesday India vs Nepal A 7:00 PM July 24, Wednesday Bangladesh vs Malaysia B 2:00 PM July 24, Wednesday Sri Lanka vs Thailand B 7:00 PM July 26, Friday Semi-final 1 - 2:00 PM July 26, Friday Semi-final 2 - 7:00 PM July 28, Sunday Final - 7:00 PM





Squads of all teams in Women's Asia Cup 2024

India squad for Women's Asia Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Pakistan squad for Women's Asia Cup 2024: Nida Dar (C), Iram Javed, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Najiha Alvi, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sundhu, Tasmia Rubab, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan.

Nepal squad for Women's Asia Cup 2024: Indu Barma (C), Kajol Shrestha, Rubina Chettri, Sabnam Rai, Sita Rana Magar, Rajmati Airee, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Dolly Bhatta, Kritika Marasini, Samjhana Khadka

UAE squad for Women's Asia Cup 2024: Esha Rohit Oza (C), Kavisha Kumari, Rithika Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Emily Thomas, Heena Harish Hotchandani, Mehak Thakur, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Khushi Mohan Sharma, Rishitha Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Sri Lanka squad for Women's Asia Cup 2024: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Kaveesha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunarathne, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Nilakshi De Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani

Bangladesh squad for Women's Asia Cup 2024: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sultana Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rabeya Khan, Rumana Ahmed, Marufa Akter, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin

Malaysia squad for Women's Asia Cup 2024: Winifred Duraisingam (C), Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Julia, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Arianna Natasya, Elsa Hunter, Dhanusri Sri Muhunan, Suabika Manivannan, Amalin Sorfina, Nur Aisyah, Irdina Beh Nabil

Thailand squad for Women's Asia Cup 2024: Thipatcha Putthawong (C), Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (WK), Suwanan Khiaoto (WK), Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenanee Kanoh, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nannaphat Chaihan

When will Women's Asia Cup 2024 kick-start?

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 T20 tournament kick-starts on July 19.

What is the venue of Women's Asia Cup 2024?

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 is hosted by Sri Lanka. All the 15 matches will take place in Dambulla.

What is the live match timings in Women's Asia Cup 2024?

During the Women's Asia Cup 2024, two matches will be played everyday. The first match of the day will begin at 2 PM IST and the second match will start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?

Star Sports 3 will live telecast Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India. Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live telecast India matches in Hindi Commentary.

Where to watch live streaming of Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India.