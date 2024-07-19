Women's Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In the second match of the Women's Asia Cup 2024, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla today (July 19). The Indian women's team is a dominant force in Asia, having won three out of the four Women's Asia Cup tournaments.

The tournament has gained importance ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in October. The Women in Blue are the most successful team in the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament, winning 17 out of 20 matches. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





Women's Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan Playing 11 Harmanpreet Kaur's team enters the eight-team tournament with a 1-1 draw in the bilateral series against South Africa, while Pakistan was blanked by England 3-0 in a bilateral series played in May.



India Playing 11 Probable:

Smriti Mandhana

Shafali Verma

Jemimah Rodrigues

Harmanpreet Kaur (c)

Richa Ghosh (wk)

Deepti Sharma

Pooja Vastrakar

Shreyanka Patil

Renuka Singh Thakur

Asha Shobana

Arundhati Reddy

Pakistan Playing 11 Probable:

Sidra Ameen

Omaima Sohail

Muneeba Ali (wk)

Nida Dar (c)

Najiha Alvi

Aliya Riaz

Fatima Sana

Tuba Hassan

Sadia Iqbal

Diana Baig

Nashra Sandhu

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Stats in T20s

Total Matches Played: 14

India Won: 11

Pakistan Won: 3

Squads of Both Teams



India Squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup:

Shafali Verma

Smriti Mandhana

Jemimah Rodrigues

Harmanpreet Kaur (c)

Deepti Sharma

Uma Chetry (w)

S Sajana

Pooja Vastrakar

Shreyanka Patil

Arundhati Reddy

Radha Yadav

Dayalan Hemalatha

Renuka Thakur Singh

Richa Ghosh

Asha Sobhana

Pakistan Squad for Women's T20 World Cup:

Sidra Ameen

Gull Feroza

Tuba Hassan

Muneeba Ali (w)

Nida Dar (c)

Aliya Riaz

Fatima Sana

Omaima Sohail

Diana Baig

Nashra Sandhu

Sadia Iqbal

Syeda Aroob Shah

Najiha Alvi

Tasmia Rubab

Iram Javed

Women's Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan Live Toss Time, Live Match Timings, Live Streaming, and Telecast

When will the India vs Pakistan match in the Women's Asia Cup take place?



The IND vs PAK match in the Women's Asia Cup will take place on July 19, Friday.

What will be the live toss timings of the India vs Pakistan women's Asia Cup match today?



The IND vs PAK live toss in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

At what time will the IND vs PAK live match begin?



The India vs Pakistan live match will begin at 7 PM IST today.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Pakistan match in the Women's Asia Cup today?



Star Sports will live telecast the India vs Pakistan match in the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs PAK match in the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament?



Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match on Disney+Hotstar today.