Women's cricket: Aussies beat India by 7 wkts in 3rd T20 to win series 2-1

Australia beat India by seven wickets in the third and final women's T20 International to clinch the series 2-1 here on Tuesday.

Opener Beth Monney remained not out on 52 off 45 balls while captain Alyssa Healy contributed 55 as Australia reached 149 for 3 in 18.4 overs, chasing down the target of 148 with eight balls to spare.

For India, Pooja Vastrakar took two wickets while Deepti Sharma picked up one.

Earlier, India posted 147 for six after being put in to bat.

Richa Ghosh top-scored for India with a 28-ball 34 while openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana chipped in with 26 and 29 respectively.

For Australia, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:



India: 147 for 6 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 34, Shafali Verma 26, Smriti Mandhana 29; Annabel Sutherland 2/12, Georgia Wareham 2/24).

Australia: 149 for 3 in 18.4 overs (Alyssa Healy 55, Beth Mooney 51 not out; Pooja Vastrakar 2/26).