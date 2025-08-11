Home / Cricket / News / Women's cricket mirrors India's progress, says ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta

Women's cricket mirrors India's progress, says ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta

According to Gupta, the evolution of the women's game is not just a sporting milestone, it represents something much bigger.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 6:55 PM IST
With just 50 days remaining until the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, the excitement is already building across the country. At a special event in Mumbai to mark the countdown, ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta delivered a powerful message about the deeper significance of women’s cricket and its development over the years.
 
Over the past eight years, women's cricket has seen a remarkable transformation, both in India and globally. From increased viewership and media coverage to professional contracts and packed stadiums, the women's game has gained traction like never before. Gupta emphasized that the journey so far has led to a pivotal moment, a springboard for the sport to reach even greater heights.
 
Over the past eight years, women’s cricket has seen a remarkable transformation, both in India and globally. From increased viewership and media coverage to professional contracts and packed stadiums, the women’s game has gained traction like never before. Gupta emphasized that the journey so far has led to a pivotal moment, a springboard for the sport to reach even greater heights. 
 
“In every sense, the growth of women’s cricket over the last eight years has brought us to this moment where it is time for the game to take its next leap,” Gupta stated. “This World Cup can be the catalyst for that leap.”
 
He further explained that global tournaments like the World Cup serve a purpose beyond just crowning champions. They help shape narratives, inspire future generations, and create a cultural shift in how women’s sport is perceived. “World Cups are more than just events; they are apertures for building trans-generational legacies and fostering new cultures,” Gupta said.
 
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is expected to be one of the biggest editions yet, with several host cities in India preparing to welcome teams and fans from around the world. With rising stars, passionate followers, and growing commercial interest, women’s cricket is on the cusp of a new era.
 
As the countdown continues, the focus will not just be on the matches ahead but also on the broader impact the tournament could have on gender equality, youth participation, and the future of the sport.

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket team

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

