Monday, August 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Ravichandran Ashwin seeks clarity on CSK role ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Ravichandran Ashwin seeks clarity on CSK role ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Ashwin, who was picked up by CSK for ₹9.75 crore at the 2025 mega auction, featured in just nine of the team's 14 matches this season, a significant drop from his usual involvement.

Ashwin CSK

Ashwin CSK

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has reportedly sought clarity from the franchise regarding his role in the upcoming IPL 2026 season, according to reports. Sources indicate that Ashwin has communicated to the management that he is open to moving on if he no longer aligns with their strategic plans.
 
Ashwin, who was picked up by CSK for ₹9.75 crore at the 2025 mega auction, featured in just nine of the team’s 14 matches this season, a significant drop from his usual involvement. This campaign marked his first stint back with his hometown franchise after spending eight seasons with various other teams. 
 
  Ashwin not at his usual best last season  Notably, it was also the first time since his debut season in 2009 that he played fewer than 12 matches. Additionally, Ashwin endured his most expensive bowling season yet, conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.12, his first time exceeding an economy of 8.49.  Auction date yet to be confirmed  
The timeline for player releases depends on the auction date, which is yet to be confirmed. Typically, the mega auction occurs every three years, with a mini-auction held annually between November and February. Player trades, such as the one Ashwin jokingly discussed in a recent conversation with Sanju Samson, are allowed until a week before the auction. 
 
Ashwin, currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, began his career with CSK and has also represented Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals before making his return to Chennai in 2025.
 
Meanwhile, CSK faces other important decisions, including the question of captaincy. MS Dhoni took charge midway through the season after Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an injury. The team traditionally waits for Dhoni’s update on his availability closer to the tournament. While Gaikwad was named captain last season despite Dhoni’s presence, the same is likely to happen again if Dhoni remains part of the squad in a playing role.

More From This Section

Ashwin CSK

Ashwin set to part ways with Chennai Super Kings before IPL 2026 auction

Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson ready to leave Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Dhoni and Gaikwad at CSK

IPL 2026: Dhoni pins hopes on skipper Gaikwad for CSK's batting resurgence

The Hundred

Four IPL team owners to serve as strategic partners in The Hundred

Bharat Arun, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

IPL 2026: Former India coach Bharat Arun takes over as LSG bowling coach

Topics : Cricket News Chennai Super Kings R Ashwin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon