Home / Cricket / News / Harmanpreet aims to break India's ICC trophy drought in women's cricket

Harmanpreet aims to break India's ICC trophy drought in women's cricket

India have never won a world title despite coming close on a few occasions including the 2017 ODI World Cup in England where they finished runners' up to capture the country's imagination.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a practice session ahead of the women's one-off test cricket match against South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. (File Photo: PTI)
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a practice session ahead of the women's one-off test cricket match against South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday said her team is determined to end its ICC trophy drought at the ODI Women's World Cup beginning next month and the preceding series against title favourites Australia will give the side a clear picture of where it stands heading into the mega event at home.

India have never won a world title despite coming close on a few occasions including the 2017 ODI World Cup in England where they finished runners' up to capture the country's imagination.

"We want to break that barrier which all Indians are waiting for. World Cups are always special, always want to do special for my country. Whenever I see Yuvi bhaiya (Yuvraj Singh) it gives me a lot of motivation," Harmanpreet said at the trophy unveiling ceremony for the ODI World Cup. 

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet's teammmates were also part of the function.

India go into the Australia series at home, starting September 14, high on confidence having got the better of England in their own backyard in both ODI and T20 format. The World Cup starts September 30.

"Playing against Australia is always challenging and we get to know what is our standing. The series (three ODIs vs Australia) will give us a lot of confidence. We have been putting a lot of effort in our training camps and the results are showing," said Harmanpreet.

Her match-winning 171 in the semifinal against Australia back in 2017 remains fresh in Harmanpreet's mind.

"That knock was something really special to me and entire women's cricket. A lot of things changed for me after that knock. When we came back to India, even though we had lost, a lot of people were waiting and cheering for us. I still get goosebumps," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rohit, Kohli should continue in ODIs if they perform: Sourav Ganguly

2nd ODI: West Indies levels series with a 5-wicket victory over Pakistan

Madagaon to cricket world: How a wrong SIM led to calls from Kohli and ABD

Kohli-Rohit ODI future: All you need to know before India vs Australia ODIs

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

Topics :Cricket NewsICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story