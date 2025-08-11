Mithali, Yuvraj join star panel as Women's World Cup countdown begins

Cricket icons Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh headlined star-studded panels in Mumbai as the countdown to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 entered its final stretch. The event, marking ‘50 Days to Go’ before the tournament, also saw the launch of the trophy tour.

Inaugurated by ICC Chairman Jay Shah, the programme featured panel discussions on various aspects of women’s cricket. Joining the conversation were India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, batter Jemimah Rodrigues, and ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 ‘A defining moment for women’s cricket’

Also Read

Speaking at the inauguration, Jay Shah said the World Cup’s return to India came at a defining time for the sport.

ALSO READ: Harmanpreet aims to break India's ICC trophy drought in women's cricket “The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 sets the stage for a truly world-class tournament that will further elevate the sport’s global stature,” Shah said. He stressed the importance of embracing new ideas to sustain the upward momentum of women’s cricket, adding that discussions with past and present players were invaluable in shaping the game’s future. “With just 50 days to go until the start of the tournament, preparations are well underway, and excitement is building. I extend my best wishes to all participating teams and am confident they will have an unforgettable experience in India and Sri Lanka,” he added.