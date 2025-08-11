Home / Cricket / News / Mithali, Yuvraj join star panel as Women's World Cup countdown begins

Mithali, Yuvraj join star panel as Women's World Cup countdown begins

Inaugurated by ICC Chairman Jay Shah, the programme featured panel discussions on various aspects of women's cricket

Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh
Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh
Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Cricket icons Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh headlined star-studded panels in Mumbai as the countdown to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 entered its final stretch. The event, marking ‘50 Days to Go’ before the tournament, also saw the launch of the trophy tour.
 
Inaugurated by ICC Chairman Jay Shah, the programme featured panel discussions on various aspects of women’s cricket. Joining the conversation were India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, batter Jemimah Rodrigues, and ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta. 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025
‘A defining moment for women’s cricket’

  Speaking at the inauguration, Jay Shah said the World Cup’s return to India came at a defining time for the sport.
 
“The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 sets the stage for a truly world-class tournament that will further elevate the sport’s global stature,” Shah said. He stressed the importance of embracing new ideas to sustain the upward momentum of women’s cricket, adding that discussions with past and present players were invaluable in shaping the game’s future. 
 
“With just 50 days to go until the start of the tournament, preparations are well underway, and excitement is building. I extend my best wishes to all participating teams and am confident they will have an unforgettable experience in India and Sri Lanka,” he added.
 
First women’s global event in sub-continent since 2016 
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will feature eight teams — Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka — competing in a round-robin format. This will be the first women’s global cricket tournament in the sub-continent since the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2016.
 
India has previously hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1978, 1997 and 2013. The 2025 edition promises to be a landmark in the sport’s history, with the aim of further expanding the reach and profile of women’s cricket worldwide.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

