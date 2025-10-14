Ranji Trophy 2025-26 schedule, key players to watch out, live streaming

India's premier red-ball domestic competition, the Ranji Trophy, returns for its 91st season on October 15, 2025, bringing with it the traditional charm of first-class cricket and a platform for players to push their red-ball credentials. With 138 matches scheduled and 32 teams in the fray, including six competing in the Plate division, here’s a complete breakdown of the season ahead.

A Two-Phase Format Returns

Much like last year, the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy will be played in two phases to accommodate India's packed white-ball schedule.

Phase 1: October 15 – November 19 (5 rounds of Ranji Trophy)

SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy): November 26 – December 18 (T20 format) Vijay Hazare Trophy: December 26 – January 18 (50-over format) Phase 2 of Ranji Trophy: January 22 – February 1, 2026 (2 more rounds) Knockouts & Final: February 6 – February 28, 2026 How the Tournament is Structured Elite Group: 32 teams split into four groups of eight. Top two from each group enter the quarter-finals. Plate Group: Six teams play a round-robin. The top two advance to the Plate final. What's at Stake for Players? While the Ranji Trophy remains the most prestigious red-ball domestic tournament in India, this season's Test window is limited. With only two home Tests against South Africa in November and no more Tests scheduled until late 2026, Test debuts or comebacks based on Ranji form seem unlikely in the short term.

ALSO READ: WTC points table 2025/27: Updated standings after IND vs WI Test series However, it’s still a crucial platform for experienced players hoping for an international recall, for young talent to develop long-format skills, and for selectors, who continue tracking consistent domestic performers across seasons. Transfers & Team Shuffles A number of notable moves have shaken up the domestic landscape: Prithvi Shaw has shifted from Mumbai to Maharashtra, joining forces with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ankit Bawne.

Jalaj Saxena, the Ranji veteran, leaves Kerala to join Maharashtra.

Karun Nair is back with Karnataka, while Hanuma Vihari joins Tripura.

Jitesh Sharma, part of India’s T20I setup, will represent Baroda after leaving Vidarbha. Key Fixtures to Watch Early On

The first round kicks off with some eye-catching matchups: Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand – Ishan Kishan's leadership will be in the spotlight. Maharashtra vs Kerala – Jalaj Saxena faces his old team. Karnataka vs Saurashtra – A heavyweight clash between former champions. Key Players to Watch Out For Here's a look at some of the most exciting talents—and seasoned campaigners—to follow this season: Ishan Kishan (Jharkhand) Back in the Ranji mix after a controversial absence last season, Kishan will captain Jharkhand and aim to reassert his credentials in all formats. Rajat Patidar (Madhya Pradesh)

In sublime touch in recent domestic tournaments, Patidar has taken over all-format captaincy and remains a top Test hopeful. Abhimanyu Easwaran (Bengal) Once seen as the next in line for India’s Test opening slot, Easwaran will aim for a big comeback season. Shardul Thakur (Mumbai) Now leading Mumbai, Thakur replaces Ajinkya Rahane as skipper. With India caps under his belt, Thakur will look to inspire a championship push. Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha) Last season's leading wicket-taker with 69 dismissals, Dubey’s all-round skills make him one of the most watched young spinners. Manav Suthar (Rajasthan) & Tanush Kotian (Mumbai)

Two other spinners being tracked closely by selectors for their consistency and control. Fast Bowling Watch Eden Apple Tom (Kerala): Known for late swing and raw pace. Gurnoor Brar (Punjab): Among the BCCI’s targeted fast-bowling prospects. Gurjapneet Singh (Tamil Nadu): Not express pace, but a seam-movement specialist. Emerging Batters Danish Malewar (Vidarbha): Scored 783 runs in his debut season—5th highest overall. R Smaran (Karnataka): Made a splash with his middle-order stability. Priyansh Arya (Delhi): After a flying T20 start, now making his red-ball debut. Who’s Missing? Cheteshwar Pujara has officially retired and stepped into broadcasting, though he may explore coaching in the future.

Ravichandran Ashwin has also bowed out, leaving a gap in the experienced spinner department. Jadeja continues to play, but age and injuries mean the search for future all-rounders is on. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 live telecast and streaming details When will Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season begin? The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season will begin on Wednesday, 15 October 2025. Even without a direct pipeline to the Indian Test side this season, the Ranji Trophy remains the backbone of Indian cricket development. With rising stars, high-profile comebacks, and a mix of exciting transfers, the 2025-26 edition promises drama, skill, and the timeless charm of red-ball cricket.