ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL vs NZ playing 11, live time and streaming

The New Zealand Women’s team finally got off the mark in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 with a dominant 100-run win over Bangladesh Women in their previous match. Now, the Sophie Devine-led side will be aiming to build on that momentum as they prepare to face co-hosts Sri Lanka Women in Match 15 of the tournament at the historic R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Heading into this crucial clash, New Zealand Women will start as clear favourites. Their recent commanding performance has not only lifted their spirits but also brought them back into contention in the tournament. In contrast, Sri Lanka Women are still searching for their first win in the competition and haven’t managed to impress so far. Their batting has struggled under pressure, and they’ve lacked consistency in both departments.

With confidence high and a balanced squad at their disposal, the White Ferns will be looking to make it two wins in a row. Meanwhile, the hosts face an uphill task and will need a complete turnaround to challenge a rejuvenated Kiwi side. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women probable playing 11 Sri Lanka Women Playing 11: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera

New Zealand Women Playing 11: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (WK), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women: Head-to-head in WODIs Total matches played: 12 SL Women won: 1 NZ Women won: 11 No result/tied: 0 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women full squad Sri Lanka Women’s squad: Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Imesha Dulani

New Zealand Women’s squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Flora Devonshire ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women live streaming and telecast details When will the Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Sri Lanka Women will go toe-to-toe with New Zealand Women in Match 13 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, October 14. What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 14?

The match between Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. What time will the toss take place for the Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? The toss for the Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.