Virat Kohli lands in Delhi; India to leave for Australia on Oct 15 morning

In a significant development ahead of India's white-ball series in Australia, the senior duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma along with Shreyas Iyer are set to link up with the national squad in New Delhi before the team’s departure on October 15. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the team will travel together in a single group from Delhi to Perth, where the tour kicks off on October 19. Kohli, Rohit, and Iyer have reportedly landed in Delhi and are expected to join the squad just before departure, depending on individual commitments. The series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, will witness the return of several seasoned players under the fresh leadership of ODI skipper Shubman Gill and newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir.

A Symbolic Reunion Before a New Chapter The Delhi meet-up is more than just a travel formality, it's a symbolic handover of responsibilities. With Kohli and Rohit having stepped away from T20Is and Tests, this tour serves as a farewell of sorts to their ODI journey. Both players were pivotal in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 win, where Kohli scored 218 runs at an average of 54.50. Against Australia, his ODI record is outstanding: 2,451 runs in 50 matches, including 8 centuries. ALSO READ: India vs Australia 1st ODI date & time, squads, venue, free live streamimg Despite the BCCI’s stance that the duo will not be part of the 2027 ODI World Cup plans, their presence in this series is seen as essential for guiding India’s younger crop through a transition phase.

Shubman Gill Steps Into the Spotlight This tour marks the official beginning of the Shubman Gill era in ODIs. Handed the reins of leadership, Gill now carries the responsibility of shaping India's white-ball future. Supported by vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, Gill will lead a side that blends youthful potential with seasoned experience. According to chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Gill’s elevation is a strategic decision to ensure continuity and leadership stability heading into the 2026 T20 World Cup and beyond. Under Gautam Gambhir’s guidance, the tour becomes a critical testing ground for assessing squad depth and player temperament in overseas conditions.