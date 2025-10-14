Home / Cricket / News / Virat Kohli lands in Delhi; India to leave for Australia on Oct 15 morning

Virat Kohli lands in Delhi; India to leave for Australia on Oct 15 morning

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the team will travel together in a single group from Delhi to Perth, where the tour kicks off on October 19.

Virat Kohli spotted at Delhi airport (Sources: X)
Virat Kohli spotted at Delhi airport (Sources: X)
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a significant development ahead of India's white-ball series in Australia, the senior duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma along with Shreyas Iyer are set to link up with the national squad in New Delhi before the team’s departure on October 15.  The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the team will travel together in a single group from Delhi to Perth, where the tour kicks off on October 19. Kohli, Rohit, and Iyer have reportedly landed in Delhi and are expected to join the squad just before departure, depending on individual commitments.  The series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, will witness the return of several seasoned players under the fresh leadership of ODI skipper Shubman Gill and newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir.
A Symbolic Reunion Before a New Chapter
 
The Delhi meet-up is more than just a travel formality, it's a symbolic handover of responsibilities. With Kohli and Rohit having stepped away from T20Is and Tests, this tour serves as a farewell of sorts to their ODI journey. Both players were pivotal in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 win, where Kohli scored 218 runs at an average of 54.50. Against Australia, his ODI record is outstanding: 2,451 runs in 50 matches, including 8 centuries.
 
Despite the BCCI’s stance that the duo will not be part of the 2027 ODI World Cup plans, their presence in this series is seen as essential for guiding India’s younger crop through a transition phase. 
 
Shubman Gill Steps Into the Spotlight
 
This tour marks the official beginning of the Shubman Gill era in ODIs. Handed the reins of leadership, Gill now carries the responsibility of shaping India's white-ball future. Supported by vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, Gill will lead a side that blends youthful potential with seasoned experience.
 
According to chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Gill’s elevation is a strategic decision to ensure continuity and leadership stability heading into the 2026 T20 World Cup and beyond. Under Gautam Gambhir’s guidance, the tour becomes a critical testing ground for assessing squad depth and player temperament in overseas conditions.
 
Australia Tour: A Glimpse Into India’s Future
 
The white-ball tour down under is more than just another bilateral series, it's a litmus test for India’s evolving identity in limited-overs cricket. The ODIs (October 19, 23, 25) will set the tone before the five T20Is ramp up the intensity.
 
For Kohli and Rohit, it’s a final opportunity to reaffirm their value in the ODI format, while Gill and Iyer look to stamp their authority. With plenty of global tournaments on the horizon, India will use this tour to fine-tune team combinations, build bench strength, and shape the narrative of their post-Kohli-Rohit era.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Australia 1st ODI date & time, squads, venue, free live streamimg

Captain Gill registers first Test series win; India whitewash Windies 2-0

IND-AUS 1st ODI: Philippe in for Inglis; Zampa misses due to family reasons

Hope, Campbell centuries lead spirited West Indies fightback in Delhi Test

IND vs AUS: 'Rohit training with same hunger as after 2011 World Cup snub'

Topics :Virat KohliRohit SharmaIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket team

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story