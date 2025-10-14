Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live match time and streaming details

Afghanistan (AFG) will face Bangladesh (BAN) in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, October 14, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

With a 2–0 lead already secured, Afghanistan have wrapped up the series and will now aim for a clean sweep to maintain their winning momentum ahead of future challenges. Led by Rashid Khan, the team has been in excellent form, and with the series result already decided, they may consider rotating their squad for this dead rubber.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill: Bold decisions are key to unlocking the best in players On the other hand, Bangladesh, who swept the T20I series earlier on the tour, have failed to carry that dominance into the ODIs. They’ll be eager to salvage some pride by winning the final game, which would help them end the tour on a high. A victory in the last match could also serve as a timely morale boost as they continue building towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI probable Playing 11 Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad Bangladesh Playing 11: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Nurul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman Squads: Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Bashir Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai ALSO READ: Thinking more as proper batter after moving to No.6: Ravindra Jadeja Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Bashir Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live telecast and streaming details When does the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI match take place? The 3rd ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on Tuesday, 14 October 2025. What is the venue of the AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI match? The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

At what time will the live toss for the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI take place? The toss for the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI match will take place at 5 PM IST. At what time will the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI match begin? The first ball of the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI match is scheduled for 5:30 PM IST. Which TV channel will live telecast the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI match in India? The live telecast for the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI match will not be available in India. How to watch the live streaming of the AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI match in India?