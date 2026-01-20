Women's Premier League 2026: DC vs MI head-to-head stats over the years

Delhi Capitals take on their biggest WPL rivals Mumbai Indians in what will be a rematch in match 13 of WPL 2026 today at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Mumbai would be going into the fixture with a lot of confidence having defeated Jemimah and co. this season already in Navi Mumbai when DC failed to chase down the target on the board.

Mumbai would be going into the fixture with a lot of confidence having defeated Jemimah and co. this season already in Navi Mumbai when DC failed to chase down the target on the board.

Both teams boast a roster full of match-winners. Mumbai Indians feature stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Hayley Matthews, while Delhi Capitals rely on the explosive Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Marizanne Kapp. Over the course of three seasons, MI and DC have squared off 9 times.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL Head-to-Head stats Match Type Season (WPL) Winning Team (Score) Losing Team (Score) Date Venue 7th Match 2023 Mumbai Indians Women (109-2) Delhi Capitals Women (105) Mar 9, 2023 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 18th Match 2023 Delhi Capitals Women (110-1) Mumbai Indians Women (109-8) Mar 20, 2023 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Final 2023 Mumbai Indians Women (134-3) Delhi Capitals Women (131-9) Mar 26, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 1st Match 2024 Mumbai Indians Women (173-6) Delhi Capitals Women (171-5) Feb 23, 2024 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 12th Match 2024 Delhi Capitals Women (192-4) Mumbai Indians Women (163-8) Mar 5, 2024 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2nd Match 2025 Delhi Capitals Women (165-8) Mumbai Indians Women (164) Feb 15, 2025 BCA Stadium, Kotambi 13th Match 2025 Delhi Capitals Women (124-1) Mumbai Indians Women (123-9) Feb 28, 2025 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Final 2025 Mumbai Indians Women (149-7) Delhi Capitals Women (141-9) Mar 15, 2025 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Match 3 2026 Mumbai Indians Women (195/4) Delhi Capitals Women (145) Jan 10, 2026 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Let’s take a closer look at who holds the advantage in this fierce rivalry.

WPL 2023 In the inaugural season of the WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals faced off three times. Mumbai came out on top in the first and third encounters, with Delhi winning the second match. The two wins for Mumbai helped them clinch the title, defeating Delhi in the final by 8 runs. Delhi, despite their efforts, finished as runners-up in a narrow defeat. WPL 2024 Mumbai and Delhi met twice again in WPL 2024, with both teams claiming one victory each. Mumbai won the first match by 2 runs, but Delhi bounced back in the second game with a dominant 29-run victory. Despite this, Mumbai remained a dominant force, finishing higher in the points table, while Delhi continued to show resilience.