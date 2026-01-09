WPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

The much-anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is all set to begin today, with two former champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), taking on each other in the opening fixture at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

On paper, Mumbai look deeper and more stable than ever, with their pace battery reinforced by the return of South Africa’s express quick Shabnim Ismail. Harmanpreet Kaur continues to lead the side, anchoring the middle order with strategic clarity and calm authority, while the dynamic Hayley Matthews remains the engine of MI’s attack with bat and ball.

ALSO READ: Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs RCB playing 11, live time, streaming On the other hand, Bengaluru will once again be dependent on their skipper Smriti for a good start in the batting. Losing Ellyse Perry before the start of the tournament will be a big blow, but they have plenty of resources at their disposal to give themselves a perfect start to the season. Dr DY Patil Sports Academy: Pitch report for MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy pitch in Navi Mumbai is expected to play true, offering consistent bounce and reliable carry through to the bat. Traditionally a high-scoring venue in T20 cricket, the surface provides a balanced but batter-leaning contest, aided by steady pace that allows stroke-makers to free their arms.

With minimal lateral movement on offer early, the powerplay could set the tone for a big total. Spinners may find occasional grip as the innings progresses, but the short square boundaries and predictable bounce keep run-scoring options open across phases. Teams batting first have often targeted 170-plus, and a similar benchmark is likely as both line-ups prepare for another attacking showdown. WPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Head-to-head stats at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy The two former WPL champions, MI and RCB, have played just one match against each other at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, which came back in 2023. Batting first, RCB posted a modest total of 125 for nine on the board. In reply, MI chased down the total with four wickets and 21 balls to spare.

Mumbai Indians’ win-loss record in WPL at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy The two-time WPL champions, Mumbai Indians, have played a total of six matches at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, out of which they have won four and lost just two. Royal Challengers Bengaluru win-loss record in WPL at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy The WPL 2024 champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, have played three matches at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, out of which they have won just one, against UP Warriorz, and have ended on the losing side on two occasions. Most recent WPL match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai The last WPL match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, was the Eliminator of WPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. Mumbai, batting first, posted a huge total of 182 for four on the board. In reply, UP were bundled out for just 110 as Mumbai won the game by 72 runs and booked their place in the final.