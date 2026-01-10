T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh board official calls Tamim 'an Indian agent'

A senior Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official’s remark branding former captain Tamim Iqbal “an Indian agent” has triggered widespread condemnation from current and former cricketers, reopening questions around governance, accountability and freedom of expression within Bangladesh cricket ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup

The comment, made in a Facebook post on Friday by M Nazmul Islam, chairman of the BCB’s finance committee, came amid an ongoing debate within the board over Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be jointly hosted in India and Sri Lanka.

Remark linked to T20 World Cup debate

Tamim, one of Bangladesh’s most accomplished batters, had urged the BCB to avoid making emotionally driven decisions while considering the national team’s participation in the global tournament. His call for restraint appeared to prompt Nazmul’s social media post, in which the official alleged that Tamim was acting as “an Indian agent”.

“This time, the people of Bangladesh witnessed, with their own eyes, the emergence of yet another proven Indian agent,” Nazmul wrote, without naming Tamim directly. The post was widely interpreted as targeting the former captain and quickly drew criticism across the cricketing community.

The remark comes at a sensitive time, with relations between the BCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under strain. Bangladesh recently wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) requesting that their matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup be moved out of India after the BCCI asked Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the tournament.

Players react with outrage

The reaction from players was swift and unequivocal. Several current and former internationals, including Taskin Ahmed, Mominul Haque and Taijul Islam, publicly criticised the board official’s language, calling it disrespectful and damaging to the sport.

Taskin, a senior fast bowler in the national side, said the comment had caused deep unease among players. “Cricket is the life of Bangladesh. A recent comment surrounding a former national captain who has made a major contribution to the game has caused many to reflect,” he said.

“I believe that such remarks directed at a former cricketer of the country are not helpful in the interest of Bangladesh cricket. I hope the concerned authorities will consider the matter seriously and adopt a more responsible stance in the future,” Taskin added.

Former captain Mominul Haque was equally blunt in his criticism, describing the remark as unacceptable and insulting. He said the public nature of the comment showed a lack of decorum expected from someone holding a senior position within the board.

“A senior cricketer was not given even the minimum respect; instead, he was deliberately humiliated in public,” Mominul said. “Such behaviour is in direct conflict with the board’s responsibility and ethics.”

Players’ body seeks accountability

The Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) also weighed in, issuing a strongly worded statement condemning the comment and demanding corrective action.

“A comment made by BCB director M Nazmul Islam regarding former national captain Tamim Iqbal has come to the attention of the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh. We are stunned, shocked and outraged by it,” the statement said.

CWAB described the remark as “utterly condemnable”, noting that Tamim had represented Bangladesh for 16 years and remained the country’s most successful opener. “Not only because it concerns a player like Tamim, but such comments about any cricketer of the country are unacceptable and insulting to the entire cricketing community,” the association said.

The players' body confirmed it had formally written to the BCB president, seeking a public apology from the official concerned and calling for accountability. "When a responsible board director makes such remarks on a public platform, it raises serious questions about the code of conduct of board officials," CWAB added.

Tamim’s legacy underlined

Tamim Iqbal Career Stats Batting & Fielding Format Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct Tests 70 134 2 5134 206 38.89 8852 57.99 10 31 655 41 20 ODIs 243 240 12 8357 158 36.65 10642 78.52 14 56 925 103 68 T20Is 78 78 5 1758 103* 24.08 1503 116.96 1 7 188 45 18 First class 104 193 9 7945 334* 43.17 - - 17 44 - - 35 List A 324 320 19 11736 158 38.99 14316 81.97 24 72 - - 90 T20s 281 280 28 8283 141* 32.86 6836 121.16 4 55 868 256 85 Tamim, 36, retired as one of Bangladesh’s most influential cricketers, having played 70 Tests, 243 One-Day Internationals and 78 T20 Internationals. His career includes several landmark moments, including a match-winning half-century against India at the 2007 ODI World Cup in the Caribbean that helped Bangladesh knock the hosts out of the tournament.

Governance concerns resurface

The episode has once again brought governance standards at the BCB under scrutiny, especially the conduct of board officials on public platforms. While the board has yet to issue an official response to the controversy, the growing chorus of criticism has increased pressure on the BCB leadership to address the matter swiftly.

As Bangladesh prepares for a crucial phase leading up to the 2026 T20 World Cup, the controversy underscores the delicate balance between administrative authority and respect for players’ voices — past and present — in shaping the future of the game in the country.