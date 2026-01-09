Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs RCB playing 11, live time, streaming
On paper, Mumbai Indians look even stronger this year. The return of South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail has injected significant pace into their bowling attack.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast Details
When will the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women be played?
The Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 match will be played on Friday, January 9.
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women?
The WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
When will the toss for the Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 match take place?
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women be bowled?
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in India?
The live telecast of the Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in India?
The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 9:30 AM IST