Hayley to Sophie: Top wicket takers in Women's Premier League so far

India’s women’s franchise-based cricket league, i.e., the Women’s Premier League (WPL), has made its return, with WPL 2026 starting today. Despite being home to just five teams, the league has been one of the most popular cricket tournaments since its inception in 2023. While, like any other cricket tournament, batters have been the talking point of the WPL, the league has also seen some of the most brilliant individual bowling performances that have turned the tide of matches again and again.

Check the live score of the WPL 2026 opening match between MI and RCB here However, there are a few players who have been the backbone of their team’s bowling attack over the years by taking wickets consistently. In this article, we take a look at some such players who have lit up the league with their bowling prowess and put their names on the list of top wicket-takers in WPL history.

Top wicket takers in Women's Premier League: Player Team Span Matches Wkts BBI 4W 5W Hayley Matthews MI-W 2023-2025 29 41 3/5 0 0 Amelia Kerr MI-W 2023-2025 29 40 5/38 1 1 Sophie Ecclestone UPW-W 2023-2025 25 36 4/13 1 0 Jess Jonassen DC-W 2023-2025 24 33 4/31 1 0 Nat Sciver-Brunt MI-W 2023-2025 29 32 3/18 0 0 Shikha Pandey DC-W 2023-2025 27 30 3/23 0 0 Marizanne Kapp DC-W 2023-2025 24 28 5/15 0 1 Deepti Sharma UPW-W 2023-2025 25 27 - 1 0 Saika Ishaque MI-W 2023-2025 22 25 4/11 1 0 Ashleigh Gardner GG-W 2023-2025 25 25 3/31 0 0 Tanuja Kanwar GG-W 2023-2025 25 23 3/17 0 0 Shabnim Ismail MI-W/UPW-W 2023-2025 20 20 3/18 0 0 Georgia Wareham GG-W/RCB-W 2023-2025 20 20 3/21 0 0 Kim Garth GG-W/RCB-W 2023-2025 15 19 5/36 0 1 Shreyanka Patil RCB-W 2023-2024 15 19 4/12 2 0

Hayley Matthews The Mumbai Indians star from the West Indies, Hayley Matthews, holds the crown of the highest wicket-taker in WPL history with 41 wickets to her name in 29 matches. Matthews has been MI’s key performer with the bat in the final overs and has been their go-to wicket-taker in all three seasons. Matthews was rewarded for her efforts with MI and was retained by the franchise ahead of WPL 2026. Amelia Kerr The New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who also plays for Mumbai Indians in the WPL, is the second-highest wicket-taker in tournament history with 40 wickets to her name, just one behind Matthews at the top of the list. Kerr was initially released by MI ahead of WPL 2026 but was brought back again in the auction.

Sophie Ecclestone The star English spinner and number one T20I bowler, Sophie Ecclestone, who has been a key part of UP Warriorz since 2023, is number three on the list with 36 wickets to her name in just 25 matches. Just like Kerr, Ecclestone was also released by UP Warriorz, only to be added back to the squad after the auction. Jess Jonassen Australia’s Jess Jonassen, with 33 wickets to her name in 24 matches, was one of the key reasons why Delhi Capitals qualified for the WPL finals in all three seasons so far. Jess was earlier released by DC during the WPL 2026 retention before she pulled out of the auction due to a shoulder injury.