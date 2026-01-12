Women's Premier League 2026: RCB vs UPW head-to-head record over the years

The WPL 2026 season moves into its second match today, but the energy around this contest feels like a fresh kickoff for both UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who will open their campaign in WPL 2026 with fresh squads after the mega auction.

Match No. 5 of WPL 2026 today will see an in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squaring off against UP Warriorz (UPW) at Navi Mumbai, with both teams arriving with contrasting emotions.

RCB are buoyed by a thrilling three-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, a game that tested their resilience and showcased their depth. Nadine de Klerk was the standout with bat and ball, but the champions will be eager for their top-order unit to contribute more consistently. Smriti Mandhana will look to lead from the front, while Grace Harris and Richa Ghosh aim to find rhythm early in the tournament.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ ODIs: Badoni receives maiden call-up as injured Sundar ruled out UP Warriorz, on the other hand, are keen to bounce back after falling just short against Gujarat Giants. Despite the loss, Phoebe Litchfield’s fluent knock offered plenty of encouragement. The spotlight, however, will be on Deepti Sharma, whose subdued showing in the opener was uncharacteristic. A stronger all-round response from her could tilt the balance. With form meeting intent, today’s encounter sets up as a fascinating early-season battle. With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how their head-to-head encounters have panned out over the years.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz: head to head in WPL Match Type Season (WPL) Winning Team (Score) Losing Team (Score) Date Venue 8th Match 2023 UP Warriorz Women (139-0) RCB Women (138)* Mar 10, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 13th Match 2023 RCB Women (136-5) UP Warriorz Women (135)* Mar 15, 2023 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 2nd Match 2024 RCB Women (157-6) UP Warriorz Women (155-7) Feb 24, 2024 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 11th Match 2024 RCB Women (198-3) UP Warriorz Women (175-8) Mar 4, 2024 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 9th Match 2025 UP Warriorz Women (Super Over) RCB Women (180-6) Feb 24, 2025 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 18th Match 2025 UP Warriorz Women (225-5) RCB Women (213) Mar 8, 2025 Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

WPL 2023 In the opening season of the WPL, i.e., WPL 2023, Royal Challengers and UP Warriorz faced each other twice in the group stage, with both teams winning one match each. UP finished above RCB overall, as they were knocked out in the Eliminator, while RCB finished fourth in the table. WPL 2024 The two sides faced each other twice again in the group stages in WPL 2024, but this time it was RCB who dominated UP Warriorz with wins in both games. UP Warriorz finished fourth in the table overall, while RCB were crowned champions of the season.