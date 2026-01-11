Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 3rd T20: Playing 11, match time, live streaming

Sri Lanka are set to host Pakistan in the third and final T20I of the series today in Dambulla, with the visitors leading 1-0. Weather remains the biggest talking point, with persistent rain having already washed out one match and threatening several others during this unusually harsh north-east monsoon.

On the field, the Sri Lanka national cricket team continue to search for stability ahead of the T20 World Cup, with frequent changes at the top order and inconsistent batting returns offsetting the threat posed by Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ ODIs: Dhruv Jurel replaces injured Pant in Team India squad Meanwhile, Pakistan have looked clinical, backing up disciplined bowling with assured top-order batting in the opener. Even without some senior players, Pakistan appear settled and confident, and if weather permits, they will aim to seal the series on conditions that have suited them so far.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 3rd T20: Playing 11 Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Salman Ali Agha (C), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (WK) Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 26

Sri Lanka won: 10

Pakistan won: 15

No result: 1 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 series: Full squad Sri Lanka full squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, and Eshan Malinga.

Pakistan full squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abdul Samad, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Usman Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, and Mohammad Wasim Jr Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 3rd T20: Live streaming and telecast details When will the 3rd T20 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan be played? The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match will be played on Sunday, January 11. What is the venue for the tri-series final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan? The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

When will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 3rd T20 take place? The toss for the third T20 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place at 6.30 pm IST. When will the first ball of the tri-series final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan be bowled? The first ball of the tri-series final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be bowled at 7 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the tri-series final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in India? The live telecast of the tri-series final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.