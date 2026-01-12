Monday, January 12, 2026 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs NZ ODIs: Badoni receives maiden call-up as injured Sundar ruled out

IND vs NZ ODIs: Badoni receives maiden call-up as injured Sundar ruled out

Washington Sundar picked up the injury while bowling his fifth over in Vadodara on Sunday against New Zealand's batting and was immediately subbed off the field

Washington Sundar and Ayush Badoni (L-R)

Washington Sundar and Ayush Badoni (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The injury woes have struck the Indian camp once again as, after Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar has also been ruled out of the India vs New Zealand ODI series on Monday after picking up an injury during the first ODI match on Sunday in Vadodara.
 
Delhi-based batter Ayush Badoni has been named as Sundar’s replacement, receiving his maiden national call-up, confirmed the BCCI through a media advisory issued on Monday morning.
 
Notably, this is India’s third first-team injury this year as, before Pant and Sundar, southpaw batter Tilak Verma was also ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand starting later this month. 
 

BCCI’s statement on Sundar

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that India all-rounder Washington Sundar experienced acute discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday. The board said the injury will be assessed further through scans, after which the medical team will consult specialists to determine the next course of action.

Also Read

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW playing 11

Women's Premier League 2026: RCB vs UPW playing 11, live time, streaming

Bangladesh cricket team

T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh games may be shifted to Chennai, Trivandrum

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI full scorecard

India vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS 1st ODI: Kohli-Rana shine as India beat New Zealand in series opener

Washington Sundar

IND vs NZ: Here's why Harshit Rana came out to bat before Washington Sundar

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 3rd T20: Playing 11, match time, live streaming

 
As a precaution, Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the ODI series. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Ayush Badoni as his replacement, with the youngster set to join the squad in Rajkot ahead of the second ODI.

Sundar took the field despite injury

Washington Sundar picked up the injury while bowling his fifth over in Vadodara on Sunday against New Zealand’s batting and was immediately subbed off the field. The management tried to avoid making him bat as they sent Harshit Rana ahead of him during India’s chase.
 
However, Sundar was forced to come out to bat after Rana’s wicket and was visibly in discomfort and unable to run between the wickets with ease. Despite the adverse situation, Sundar played a crucial unbeaten 7-run innings and added an unbeaten 27-run stand with KL Rahul for the sixth wicket to hand India a fighting four-wicket win over the Kiwis in the first ODI.

India’s updated squad for 2nd and 3rd ODIs:

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ayush Badoni.

More From This Section

Gujarat giants

DC vs GG LIVE HIGHLIGHTS WPL 2026: Sophie Devine saves the day as GG beat DC by 4 runs

Virat Kohli, Kohli, Virat

Virat Kohli falls in nervous nineties for 8th time in 309 ODI innings

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI broadcasting details

IND vs NZ 1st ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

Virat Kohli, Kohli, Virat

Kohli pips Sangakkara to become 2nd highest run-scorer in cricket history

DC vs GG WPL 2026

WPL 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch DC vs GG cricket match today?

Topics : India vs New Zealand India cricket team New Zealand cricket team Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningNational Youth Day 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ3 Results TodayPM Modi Friedrich MerzPersonal Finance