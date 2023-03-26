DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: 9 down, Capitals look to get past 100

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final





WPL 2023 Final, DC vs MI Live Score
Delhi Capitals Batting
Mumbai Indians Bowling
Runs- 95
Wickets- 09
Overs- 18
Batters Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav
Bowler- Issy Wong



DC vs MI, WPL 2023 Final Toss



Mumbai Indians Playing 11



Delhi Capitals Playing 11



Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani,

DC vs MI, WPL 2023 Final Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the final game of the tournament between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, The toss between Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning and Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the Brabourne Stadium took place at 07:00 pm IST. It was won by Lanning who decided to bat first. , Here’s a look at how the road to the final has been for both the teams, The final of the Women’s Premier League’s inaugural edition is here and two very well-balanced sides Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are here. Both the teams have played against each other twice and both those games were one-sided, won by each side once. While the Harmanpreet Kaur led side won the first meeting between the two, the second one was won by Meg Lanning’s Capitals in just nine overs. Read More