DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: 9 down, Capitals look to get past 100

8:59 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Brilliant batting from Shikha Pandey

 
Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav are trying here to make a match out of this game as they have got the Capitals not only past 100, but almost near 120, which could become a fighting total later on. Right now, with six balls to go, the two have added 36 off just 18 balls to take Delhi to 115-9
 

8:56 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Hayley Matthews gets the purple cap

 
Bowling in the last over of her spell, Hayley Matthews picked up two wickets to add to the one she already had and her total tally of wickets has now reached 16, equal to Sophie Ecclestone. But because of better average and economy rate, she will hold the purple cap. 
 

8:52 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Back to back boundaries by Shikha and Radha

 
Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey scored back to back boundaries and with three overs to go, they would look to take Delhi past at least the 100 run mark. 
 

8:49 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Perfect off spinner from Hayley Matthews gets Tania Bhatia

 
Tania Bhatia came to bat at number 10 and Hayley Matthews bowled a perfect off spinner which had flight, was bowled outside off and then turned from there to clip the top of the leg stump. 
 

8:34 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Saika Ishaque takes the catch, Reddy out, Jess follows

 
It’s wickets falling with a free fall and just as I type to describe the wicket of Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen played a nothing shot off Hayley Matthews and got caught and bowled. Delhi are now seven down for 75, having lost their last three wickets for just one run on the board. Reddy was caught at short fine leg by Saika Ishaque off the bowling of Amelia Kerr. 
 

8:27 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Meg Lanning run out, Delhi five down

 
It is falling down for the Delhi Capitals and apart from winning the toss, nothing has gone in their favour in this game. Now, their skipper Meg Lanning has been run out courtesy of a confusion between her and her Aussie compatriot Jess Jonassen. Delhi are now five down for 74 with no recognised batter to come. 
 

8:21 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Kapp gone, Kerr gets her

 
Just as we were perasing Kapp for her shot selection, she, wanting to play at the backfoot, edged one to the keeper and walked back to the pavilion. 
 

8:20 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Brilliant from Kapp

 
Marizanne Kapp hasn’t had to do much batting in the league up until now but her shot selection is so good that she could bat any time anywhere. It was short and slightly wide from Amelia Kerr and she went back on the backfoot and punched it past backward point for a four. 
 

8:18 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: First 10 overs are gone

 
The first 10 overs have passed here and Delhi Capitals have managed to get to only as far as 67 and the spinners have put on a knot on the scoring rate. The two women in the middle, Marizanne Kapp and Meg Lanning now hold the key for where Delhi could end their innings. 
 

8:12 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Marizanne Kapp has been in a tizzy as far as run outs are concerned

Yastika Bhatia of Mumbai Indians appeals for the wicket of Marizanne Kapp of Delhi Capitals during the final of the Women’s Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on the 26th March 2023
Yastika Bhatia of Mumbai Indians appeals for the wicket of Marizanne Kapp of Delhi Capitals during the final of the Women’s Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on the 26th March 2023

8:06 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Melie Kerr taken on by Lanning

 
Amelia Kerr was introduced into the attack as a match up to Meg Lanning, but she has been taken on by the Aussie who took two fours from the over
 

8:02 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Powerplay done and Delhi seem to be struggling

 
The Delhi Capitals are struggling big time at the end of the powerplay as they have scored just 38 and lost three crucial wickets of Shafali, Capsey and Jemimah
 

7:48 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Back to back boundaries for Meg Lanning

 
Meg Lanning, frustrated by the decision against Shafali Verma has gone bang bang in the third over and has hit Nat Sciver-Brunt for back to back fours. 
 

7:43 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Two in two for Issy Wong on full tosses

 
Is this a second wicket on a waist high full toss for Issy Wong? Yes it is as the third umpire has given it out. Alice Capsey could not believe that the ball came so quickly and at such height. She wanted to play it towards the leg side, but instead it became a leading edge and Jintimani Kalita at short cover leaped forward to catch it easily and give Delhi a second blow. 
 

7:40 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Shafali Verma given out controversially

 
It looks like a waist high full toss as Wong bowls a very full ball after being hit for a four and a six and this one has also been hit by Verma, but it has gone up and has been taken at point. Right after hitting the ball, Verma looked at the leg umpire and wanted to see a no-ball call. However, the umpires went to the TV umpire and he decided that it was not a waist high no-ball and as a result, it is out and Shafali has to go back to the pavilion. Meg Lanning at the other end is shocked. 
 

7:37 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Shafali Verma welcomes Wong with a six

 
Shafali Verma said that Issy Wong, you might have picked up a hat-trick in the last game, but if you bowl good length, I will back away and give myself some room and whack you over mid-on for a six
 
Now Wong goes full and Verma goes over short third and gets a four 
 

7:37 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Two runs off the first over

 
The first over in the WPL final has come to an end. Nat Sciver-Brunt was right on the money and was played equally carefully by Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma. 
 

7:30 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Delhi Capitals Playing 11

 
Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
 

7:29 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai Indians Playing 11

 
Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
 

7:28 PM Mar 23

DC vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023 Final: What happened at the toss?

 
The toss between Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning and Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the Brabourne Stadium took place at 07:00 pm IST. It was won by Lanning who decided to bat first. 
 

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

