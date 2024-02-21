WPL 2024: DC skipper Lanning spills beans and some coffee on preparations

Coffee was Delhi Capitals's skipper Meg Lanning's first love but cricket was more precious. After she was done with cricket, winning almost every trophy that there is international cricket with Australia, the batter decided to quit the game at the age of 30 and returned to coffee. While still in love with coffee, she is also in search of the only big title that still eludes the Women's Premier League (WPL). Captaining the Cpitals, she led them to the finale in the inaugural season, but could not get the title. This time around, having completed her wishlist of working at a coffee house, she will now wish to add another title to her storied cabinet.

Meg Lanning’s Coffee Journey

Lanning, who was the leading scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in nine matches, said that she enjoyed coffee all the time and that becoming associated with a cafe was a surreal experience for her. She worked for eight months.

“Mainly just taking the coffees out,” Lanning told the official broadcasters of the tournament Jio Cinema about what she did at the cafe. “I would have loved to have been a barista but that may have been my next step. I do like my coffee and I have been to a few cafes in my town. I thought I’d go and check it out from a different perspective and it was something I enjoyed doing,” added the 31-year-old.

Annabel Sutherland in Capitals Squad

Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was bought by the Capitals for a whopping Rs 2 Crore in the auctions preceding the start of the WPL 2024. Lanning believes that she is going to be a great addition to the squad given that she has been in red-hot form. Sutherland scored a double century against South Africa in a Test match last week and took five wickets in the game with the ball too.

“I have played a lot of cricket with her and she’s a great addition, both with the bat and the ball. She has matured a lot on and off the field over the past 12 months. She will add a lot of depth, and a lot of firepower to our team,” Lanning said about her Australian compatriot.

Getting Hold of Jemimah A Tough Ask

Lanning further said that getting hold of Jemimah Rodriguez, even on the field is difficult for her as the Indian player is always doing something or the other, sometimes even dancing for the crowd to keep them upbeat.

“It’s hard to get her attention. Sometimes, she’s dancing for the crowd and performing for them. I had my challenges trying to get hold of her but it’s nice to see her enjoying herself,” said the Australian who won every title possible with the Southern Stars.

Playing in Delhi

This will be the first time that WPL is moving out of Mumbai and will be played in Bengaluru and Delhi in two leagues. Speaking on the home support factor, Lanning said that she had played a game in Delhi a long time back, but is excited to play a Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“We are pumped to play in front of our home fans. Playing in front of our fans is something the group is looking forward to,” she said.