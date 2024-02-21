IPL 2024 start date confirmed, entire tournament in India despite elections

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) will begin on March 22, 2024. It will be held entirely in India, although the general elections for the Loksabha will also be held simultaneously in the entire country. IPL chairman Arun Kumar Dhumal confirmed on Tuesday, February 20.

"As of now, we plan to start the tournament in Chennai on March 22," Dhumal was quoted as saying to Sportstar.

IPL schedule could be announced in two phases

Talking about the IPL running concurrently with the elections, which require a huge administrative workforce, including the state police, which is also required for the smooth functioning of the IPL matches in host cities, Dhumal said that they are keeping a tab on the announcement of election dates. He further added that it is because of this reason that the IPL 2024 schedule could be announced in two phases.

"We are keeping a tab on the situation, and since the dates for the general elections are announced, we can plan the later half of the tournament accordingly," he said.

Entire IPL in India

Dhumal confirmed the entire IPL 2024 will be held in India itself. Giving the example of the 2019 season, which also clashed with the general elections, Dhumal said the board and the IPL governing council are in regular conversation with state authorities to make necessary arrangements.

"The Board is in regular conversation with all the authorities to ensure that the tournament happens entirely in the country," he said.

It could be hectic

The IPL teams are already planning camps after the end of the India vs England Test series on March 11. Within 11 days, the host broadcasters will have to wrap up with the Women's Premier League (WPL), which will conclude on March 17 in Delhi and make all the arrangements for the IPL's start as well.