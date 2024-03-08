WPL 2024: Deepti's all-round show helps UP keep playoffs hopes alive

In one of exciting matches of Women's Premier League 2024, UP Warriorz snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as Alyssa Healy's side snapped Delhi Capitals' five-match winning streak on Friday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Deepti Sharma's all-round show and Grace Harris last over heroics tilted the game in UP's favours despite Delhi commanding show throughout the game.

With just 15 needed in 12 balls, Deepti Sharma took three wickets in the penultimate over and conceded only five runs. The task in hand for Grace Harris was even tougher, defending just 10 runs in the last over. And the situation gone worse when the first ball was misjudged by the fielder and the ball went for a six. On the next delivery, Radha Yadav collected a couple of runs and the equation was 2 needed off 4 deliveries.

With victory insight for Delhi, Grace Harris produced a delivery of life and got the wicket of Radha and then it was just comic of errors which saw Delhi losing three consecutive wickets, and finally losing the match by one run.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals were also off to a poor start as Shafali Varma got out in the 4th over with just 22 runs on board. Alice Capsey then joined Lanning in the middle. However, she was not able to strike the ball as she would have liked, thus Delhi managed only 35 in the powerplay.

Lanning, though, kept the run flow intact with some lusty blow. Capsey's struggle at the crease was finally ended in the 10th over as she tried to hit back-to-back maximum. She managed 15 runs off 23 balls as Sophie Ecclestone got rid of her.

The Delhi captain completed her 5th half-century of Women's Premier League before Deepti Sharma trapped her in the 14th over.



Lanning now have the orange cap as she pipped Smriti Mandhana to be the highest run getter in WPL 2024.

