Women's Premier League 2024 points table, top batters and bowlers in WPL

Delhi Capitals remained at the top of the Women's Premier League 2024 points table despite losing the match against UP Warriorz on Friday at Aru Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. UP Warriorz snatched at the win from the jaws of defeat as Delhi lost last six wickets for just 13 runs. UP beat Delhi by 1 run in one of the greatest match of Women's Premier League. With the win, UP kept their playoffs hopes alive.
With only one game in hand, UP now have to win their remaining one match and hope Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost their remaining two matches.
|Womens Premier League 2024 - Points Table
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Delhi Capitals Women
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1.059
|Mumbai Indians Women
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0.375
|Royal Challengers Bangalore Women
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0.038
|UP Warriorz
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|-0.365
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|-1.278
In Women's Premier League, top three teams qualify for the playoffs. While the top ranked team on WPL points table qualify directly for the final, second and third placed team play an eliminator and winner of the that game qualify for the final.
Top five batters in Women's Premier League 2024
|Women’s Premier League 2024 highest run getters
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|MM Lanning (DC-W)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|-
|261
|60
|43.5
|210
|124.28
|-
|4
|-
|35
|4
|S Mandhana (RCB-W)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|-
|243
|80
|40.5
|158
|153.79
|-
|2
|-
|32
|10
|DB Sharma (UPW-W)
|2024-2024
|7
|7
|4
|207
|59
|69
|156
|132.69
|-
|2
|-
|25
|4
|GM Harris (UPW-W)
|2024-2024
|7
|7
|2
|187
|60*
|37.4
|131
|142.74
|-
|1
|-
|23
|7
|A Capsey (DC-W)
|2024-2024
|6
|5
|-
|182
|75
|36.4
|146
|124.65
|-
|1
|-
|21
|6
Top five bowlers in Women's Premier League 2024
|Women's Premier League 2024 highest wicket-taker
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|JL Jonassen (DC-W)
|2024-2024
|4
|4
|96
|16
|-
|95
|10
|3/21
|9.5
|5.93
|9.6
|-
|RP Yadav (DC-W)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|108
|18
|-
|116
|10
|4/20
|11.6
|6.44
|10.8
|1
|M Kapp (DC-W)
|2024-2024
|4
|4
|96
|16
|2
|109
|8
|3/5
|13.62
|6.81
|12
|-
|S Ecclestone (UPW-W)
|2024-2024
|7
|7
|165
|27.3
|-
|169
|8
|3/20
|21.12
|6.14
|20.62
|-
|DB Sharma (UPW-W)
|2024-2024
|7
|7
|156
|26
|-
|195
|8
|4/19
|24.37
|7.5
|19.5
|1