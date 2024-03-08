Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Women's Premier League 2024 points table, top batters and bowlers in WPL

WPL 2024 team rankings and leaderboard: UP Warriorz keep playoffs hopes alive with a win against Delhi Capitals lost six wickets just 16 runs

WPL 2024 points table and stats

WPL 2024 points table and stats

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 11:11 PM IST
Delhi Capitals remained at the top of the Women's Premier League 2024 points table despite losing the match against UP Warriorz on Friday at Aru Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. UP Warriorz snatched at the win from the jaws of defeat as Delhi lost last six wickets for just 13 runs. UP beat Delhi by 1 run in one of the greatest match of Women's Premier League. With the win, UP kept their playoffs hopes alive.  

With only one game in hand, UP now have to win their remaining one match and hope Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost their remaining two matches.

Womens Premier League 2024 - Points Table
Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Delhi Capitals Women 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.059
Mumbai Indians Women 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.375
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 6 3 3 0 0 6 0.038
UP Warriorz 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.365
Gujarat Giants 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.278

 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In Women's Premier League, top three teams qualify for the playoffs. While the top ranked team on WPL points table qualify directly for the final, second and third placed team play an eliminator and winner of the that game qualify for the final.

Top five batters in Women's Premier League 2024

Women’s Premier League 2024 highest run getters
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
MM Lanning (DC-W) 2024-2024 6 6 - 261 60 43.5 210 124.28 - 4 - 35 4
S Mandhana (RCB-W) 2024-2024 6 6 - 243 80 40.5 158 153.79 - 2 - 32 10
DB Sharma (UPW-W) 2024-2024 7 7 4 207 59 69 156 132.69 - 2 - 25 4
GM Harris (UPW-W) 2024-2024 7 7 2 187 60* 37.4 131 142.74 - 1 - 23 7
A Capsey (DC-W) 2024-2024 6 5 - 182 75 36.4 146 124.65 - 1 - 21 6

 
Top five bowlers in Women's Premier League 2024

Women's Premier League 2024 highest wicket-taker
Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4
JL Jonassen (DC-W) 2024-2024 4 4 96 16 - 95 10 3/21 9.5 5.93 9.6 -
RP Yadav (DC-W) 2024-2024 6 6 108 18 - 116 10 4/20 11.6 6.44 10.8 1
M Kapp (DC-W) 2024-2024 4 4 96 16 2 109 8 3/5 13.62 6.81 12 -
S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 2024-2024 7 7 165 27.3 - 169 8 3/20 21.12 6.14 20.62 -
DB Sharma (UPW-W) 2024-2024 7 7 156 26 - 195 8 4/19 24.37 7.5 19.5 1

Also Read

WPL 2024: Delhi vs UP Playing 11, points table and live streaming

Women's Premier League: Delhi Capitals SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

WPL 2024 GG vs DC Highlights: Lanning, Radha star in big win for Capitals

WPL 2024: Delhi vs Mumbai Playing 11, live telecast and streaming details

WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz celebrate International Women's Day

IPL 2024: Dhoni is a special player and a special captain - Moeen Ali

IND vs ENG - Don't like Shubman batting at No. 3 spot: Father Lakhwinder

IPL has made all three formats more competitive: League chairman Dhumal

Indian Street Premier League: Toss to Powerplay - rules, format explained


Topics : Women's Premier League Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon