Women's Premier League 2024 points table, top batters and bowlers in WPL

Delhi Capitals remained at the top of the Women's Premier League 2024 points table despite losing the match against UP Warriorz on Friday at Aru Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. UP Warriorz snatched at the win from the jaws of defeat as Delhi lost last six wickets for just 13 runs. UP beat Delhi by 1 run in one of the greatest match of Women's Premier League. With the win, UP kept their playoffs hopes alive.





Womens Premier League 2024 - Points Table Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi Capitals Women 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.059 Mumbai Indians Women 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.375 Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 6 3 3 0 0 6 0.038 UP Warriorz 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.365 Gujarat Giants 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.278

With only one game in hand, UP now have to win their remaining one match and hope Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost their remaining two matches.

In Women's Premier League, top three teams qualify for the playoffs. While the top ranked team on WPL points table qualify directly for the final, second and third placed team play an eliminator and winner of the that game qualify for the final.

Women’s Premier League 2024 highest run getters Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s MM Lanning (DC-W) 2024-2024 6 6 - 261 60 43.5 210 124.28 - 4 - 35 4 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 2024-2024 6 6 - 243 80 40.5 158 153.79 - 2 - 32 10 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 2024-2024 7 7 4 207 59 69 156 132.69 - 2 - 25 4 GM Harris (UPW-W) 2024-2024 7 7 2 187 60* 37.4 131 142.74 - 1 - 23 7 A Capsey (DC-W) 2024-2024 6 5 - 182 75 36.4 146 124.65 - 1 - 21 6

