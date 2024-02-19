WPL 2024 full schedule, match timings, format, squads, live streaming

The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) is set to begin on February 23 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The WPL 2024 opener will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and inaugural edition runner-ups Delhi Capitals.

Format of WPL 2024

There is no change in the format of WPL 2024 from the previous edition.

All the five teams will play against each other twice.

The top team on the WPL points table will directly qualify for the final.

The second and third-placed teams will lock horns in Eliminator.

The winner of Eliminator will be up against the table toppers in the grand finale.

WPL 2024 full schedule and venues

The second edition of WPL will be played in two venues. Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the first leg of the tournament, while Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the second leg along with the Eliminator and final.

There will be no double headers throughout the tournament.

WPL 2024 full schedule, list of matches, live match timings and venue Date Match Time Venue February 23 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 19:30:00 M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 24 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz 19:30:00 M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 25 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians 19:30:00 M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 26 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals 19:30:00 M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 27 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants 19:30:00 M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 28 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 19:30:00 M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 29 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 19:30:00 M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 1 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants 19:30:00 M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 19:30:00 M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 3 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals 19:30:00 M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 4 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 19:30:00 M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 5 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 19:30:00 Arun Jaitley Stadium March 6 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 19:30:00 Arun Jaitley Stadium March 7 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians 19:30:00 Arun Jaitley Stadium March 8 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz 19:30:00 Arun Jaitley Stadium March 9 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 19:30:00 Arun Jaitley Stadium March 10 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 19:30:00 Arun Jaitley Stadium March 11 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz 19:30:00 Arun Jaitley Stadium March 12 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 19:30:00 Arun Jaitley Stadium March 13 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants 19:30:00 Arun Jaitley Stadium March 15 Eliminator 19:30:00 Arun Jaitley Stadium March 17 Final 19:30:00 Arun Jaitley Stadium

WPL 2024: Squads of all the five teams



Mumbai Indians:

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Delhi Capitals:

Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

UP Warriorz:

Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn, replaced by Chamari Athapaththu), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana.

Gujarat Giants:

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan

Women's Premier League 2024: WPL start date, match timings, live streaming and telecast details

When will WPL 2024 start?

WPL 2024 will start on February 23, 2024.

When will the WPL 2024 Eliminator match take place?

The WPL 2024 Eliminator match will take place on March 15, 2024.

When will the WPL 2024 final match take place?

The WPL 2024 final match will take place on March 17, 2024.

At what time do WPL matches start, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The WPL 2024 live matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time do the WPL 2024 live toss take place?

The live toss during the WPL 2024 match occurs at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast WPL 2024 matches in India?

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast WPL 2024 matches in India?

How to watch the live streaming of WPL matches in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of WPL 2024 matches on Jio Cinemas.